Wendy Williams Slams Justin Timberlake For ‘Appropriating Black Culture’ After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Wendy Williams didn’t hold back when telling the world how she really felt about Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show on February 4, accusing him of appropriating black culture and “crying like a baby” after receiving some backlash. The talk show host seriously lashed out at the singer while discussing his performance on The Wendy Williams Show this week, while also bringing up his controversial appearance at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 with Janet Jackson.

Williams seriously went in on the singer during the Hot Topics segment of her show, claiming that he was supposedly “devastated” by the backlash that followed his performance, as some fans weren’t happy that he performed with a projection of Prince while singing his hit “I Would Die 4 U.”

Wendy – who recently broke down in tears while discussing her teenage son on the talk show – then seemingly suggested that Timberlake had been “appropriating black culture” before then claiming that his career is now going downhill.

“So, sorry Justin that your career is in the toilet at this point. Sorry Justin that nobody liked your last album,” Williams scathingly hit back per International Business Times, before then referring to the controversial halftime moment 14 years ago where he exposed Janet Jackson’s breast.

“Sorry Justin that you’re crying like a baby, and sorry Justin that you have so much to say about this performance but nothing to say when you ripped Janet’s boob off,” she sarcastically continued.

Again accusing the singer of appropriating black culture, she then told Timberlake to “go back to Henry and Emily. They will always love you.”

The audience then clapped along in support the wake of Wendy’s call out, while the reaction to the talk show’s host’s remarks also spread across social media.

“Wendy Williams was speaking that REAL s**t on culture appropriation and Justin Timberlake on her show this morning,” one Wendy viewer tweeted after seeing the host comment on the Super Bowl show.

“[I don’t know] if Wendy had her wheaties this morning or just hyped up cause it’s Black History Month, but she had timeeeeee today talking about Justin Timberlake addressing people not liking his halftime show,” another responded on Twitter alongside a link to the Hot Topics segment.

But while many appeared to agree with Wendy’s comments following the Super Bowl halftime show over the weekend, others then took to the social media site to defend the singer against Williams’ pretty scathing remarks.

“@WendyWilliams hate to break it to you Wendy but Justin Timberlake’s career is doing just fine! #hater,” hit back Twitter user @dmwing1, while @KathyRoose added, “Sorry… but Wendy that was really cruel to slam Justin like you did!!! He’s great and because you don’t like him. That’s a shame!!!!!”

Timberlake hasn’t publicly responded to Williams’ remarks on The Wendy Williams Show this week, though plenty of stars did in fact shower the former NSYNC star with praise following his performance.

A number of celebrities made it clear that they actually loved Timberlake’s big show, as a slew of famous faces including Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, and Nick Jonas all sent love to the singer via social media after seeing him perform his biggest hits in the middle of U.S. Bank Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4.

As for Wendy, her latest scathing remarks come shortly after the star caused even more controversy on her series.

Most recently, she claimed that she agreed with the suspended radio host who described football player Tom Brady’s 5-year-old daughter an “annoying little pissant,” just days after she called out Kim Kardashian and Kanye West following the birth of their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate.