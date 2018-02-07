Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly Paid $1M, But Justin Timberlake Didn’t Get A Paycheck For Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez heated up the stage during the pre-Super Bowl LII party with her sexy performance and a series of different outfits, putting fans in awe. It was one of the highly anticipated performances at the 2017 season of the National Football League championship between the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Justin Timberlake also graced the stage during the half-time show, but the singer suffered a backlash after his “disappointing” performance. What’s more is that he allegedly didn’t get a paycheck, but J.Lo did.

A source recently spoke with Radar Online and said that Jennifer Lopez was paid $1 million for her Super Bowl performance on February 4 while Timberlake got nothing but a chance to promote his new album Man of the Woods. It was also an all-expenses-paid performance for the “Sexy Back” singer, but he never received a paycheck. J.Lo, on the other hand, made sure that she got big money out of it. The insider went on to say that she just “doesn’t get out of bed” without a million dollar paycheck.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, bragged about her performance at the Super Bowl and posted some photos on Instagram. She was spotted with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 40, a former New York Yankees baseball player at the VIP lounge during the big NFL game.

“Jennifer is a business women; she doesn’t get out of bed unless there is a big paycheck involved. While Justin was performing on Sunday, Jennifer was cashing her check.”

While Jennifer Lopez has cashed in on her Super Bowl performance, it seems that Justin Timberlake is facing criticism following his controversial performance during the half-time show. Some critics suggest that the 37-year-old made himself invisible when dancers swarmed his performance. According to National Public Radio, his magic didn’t take “aesthetically and ethically.”

Time Magazine suggested that Timberlake was a “man in the weeds” instead, who was confused on how to connect with his audience. He’s the only artist to have performed at the Super Bowl three times, but that doesn’t mean all people were with him. Unlike Jennifer Lopez, who surprised the crowd with her stellar performance, Jessica Biel’s husband’s recent performance was “unambiguously underwhelming,” suggests the Washington Post.

Jennifer Lopez rose to fame when she released her singles “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight.” She was married to Marc Anthony in June 2004 and divorced in June 2014. The former couple shares two kids together – twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 9.