NBA Rumors: LeBron James No-Trade Clause, Tyreke Evans Possible Destinations, Lou Williams Going Nowhere

The trade deadline is right around the corner and three prominent names being talked about are those of Tyreke Evans, Lou Williams, and LeBron James. While Evans and Williams have been mentioned a number of times before as possible trade candidates, James only recently became a subject of rumors linking him to the Golden State Warriors.

Teams dreaming of adding an NBA superstar like LeBron James via trade may just as well forget about it. James has indicated he will not waive his no-trade clause for any team, according to ESPN. James wants to see the current season through with the Cavaliers despite the team’s current struggles highlighted by its recent 98-116 loss to the lowly Orlando Magic.

“I am here for the long haul,” James said. “I’m here for this season right now.”

James further said he intends to help the team figure out what to do to get out of their dire situation.

“I couldn’t give up on my teammates like that. I couldn’t do that. I just couldn’t do it.”

James said he and the rest of the Cavaliers “put too much into the game every single day” and he owes it to his teammates “to finish the season out no matter how it ends up.”

“I would never waive my no-trade clause.”

With regards to their blowout loss to Orlando, James said the team has “to keep pushing” and “stay positive.”

Tyreke Evans is one hot commodity these days after performing above expectations since the start of the NBA season. Evans, who was signed by the Memphis Grizzlies for a paltry $3.3 million, one-year contract, is currently averaging 19.5 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, making him a prime target of teams likely headed to the playoffs, as reported by SB Nation.

One of those teams is the Boston Celtics. According to a Marc Stein tweet, Boston is offering Marcus Smart for a first-round pick, which will then be used to acquire Evans. Boston hopes Evans will light up the scoreboard whenever Kyrie Irving sits down as the bench hasn’t been as productive as the Celtics brass would want it to be.

Denver is another possible player in the Evans sweepstakes. The Nuggets hope to flip Emanuel Mudiay for Evans, who can see time and produce at three different positions depending on the team’s need. The only knock against an Evans acquisition is it doesn’t solve the Nuggets’ defensive woes.

Philadelphia is also a potential buyer as the Sixers are in need of more production from its backcourt. With Markelle Fultz sidelined by an injury and J.J. Redick still out of form coming from an injury, Evans could be the answer as the team fights for a playoff spot.

Evans is also reportedly targeted by the Miami Heat as a replacement for the injured Dion Waiters. Miami is also fighting to stay in playoff contention, and Evans may help the team keep the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

Lou Williams, who is having the best season of his career averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists in 51 games so far, is another prime-time scorer playoff-bound teams are trying to pry away. The Los Angeles Clippers, however, seem intent on keeping Williams as recent reports say the franchise is talking extension with its super sub. According to a tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst of ESPN wrote a story saying Williams is discussing a contract extension with the Clippers, which is expected to be finalized before the NBA trade deadline.