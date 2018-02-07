‘Bad Moms’ Star Kristen Bell Hilariously Talks About Breastfeeding Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell is not one to shy away when it comes to sharing intimate details about her married life with Dax Shepard. Recently, the mother of two just revealed some interesting details about her private moments with the actor.

In her new web series on EllenTube titled Momsplaining, the 37-year-old Michigan-born actress talked about her unforgettable moments in motherhood, particularly breastfeeding.

Speaking with Scandal actress Katie Lowes, the Good Place star revealed that she has suffered from mastitis, an often painful inflammation of the breast caused by a blocked milk duct.

Bell, who has breastfed her two daughters, shared that she experienced mastitis three times. Apparently, the first two times were treated by antibiotics but the third one is a different story, People reported.

According to Kristen, at that time, her baby had already stopped nursing and she was unable to call a doctor. That’s when she was forced to rely on Dax to do a messy task — suck out the milk from her sore breast.

The Frozen star added that she even tried to make the situation lighter by talking to Dax about it.

“I said to my husband, ‘I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse.'”

Bell then revealed that Shepard obliged and granted her request, which in return made her feel more in love with him. She recalled how Dax pulled out a cup and spit the milk he sucked out from her breast.

“He pulled it out,” she explained. “He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I’ve never been more in love. In my life.”

Aside from her experience in nursing her husband Dax, Kristen also talked about other aspects of breastfeeding, including getting the perfect latch and “freeing the nipple.”

Previously, Bell made a naughty confession about that one time when she was caught by her kids being super intimate with Dax. According to the actress, her daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, once walked in on her and Shepard while having sex.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex.”

The ABad Moms Christmas star went on to explain that after being caught having sex, she and Dax tried their best to play it cool. Apparently, the couple didn’t have time to panic and just nonchalantly asked their daughters what they need.

Momsplaining With Kristen Bell airs every Friday on Ellen’s YouTube channel and app.