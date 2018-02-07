It might look sexy, but working on Fifty Shades Freed was hard work for Dakota Johnson. The actress admitted that filming love scenes were not easy, even if it meant spending plenty of time with Jamie Dornan. Interestingly, Johnson revealed that her co-star had it easier because Dornan was reportedly more knowledgeable about BDSM that she ever was.

But does this mean that Jamie Dornan might be taking the role a little too seriously even when the cameras are not rolling? There are speculations that playing Christian Grey may have seeped into Dornan’s personal life although he and Dakota Johnson have already completed Fifty Shades Freed.

Dakota Johnson recently opened up about having to quickly learn about BDSM while working on the first film in the movie trilogy. The actress told News.com that there was an “on-set kink advisor” who helped her in between filming since Ana Steele is introduced to the kinky stuff and had no previous knowledge of bondage. However, Johnson shared that her Fifty Shades Freed co-star Jamie Dornan was already in the know even before they had to begin shooting.

“Jamie had to spend more time on this kind of research because my character doesn’t know about this genre of sex prior to meeting him.”

But what are the chances that Jamie Dornan is using his new knowledge to spice things up with his wife Amelia Warner? The actor might enjoy joking about his sexy role but prefers to keep quiet about personal matters. In addition to that, both Dornan and Dakota Johnson are ready to turn their back on the kinky franchise as soon as Fifty Shades Freed premieres this month.

Jamie Dornan has already made it clear that he is ready to leave Christian Grey behind. Not surprisingly, Dakota Johnson is eager to move forward and take on new projects that would be just as challenging as the Fifty Shades film trilogy. Johnson acknowledged that working on the movies was indeed a memorable experience that helped her grow as an actor. Needless to say, her work on Fifty Shades Freed should help the young star get meaty roles in the future.

Fifty Shades Freed is based on E.L. James’ best-selling novel of the same name. The film will hit theaters on February 9.