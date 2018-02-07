Women Having Hairy Nipples Could Signal A Serious Health Problem

The fact is the human body is covered in hair, whether you are male or female. Without this protective layer, the cold would affect us much more severely. It also helps prevent cuts and in certain places on our bodies, helps keep germs from entering the body. However, just because the hair serves a purpose, it doesn’t make some of the places it pops up any less inconvenient.

According to Daily Mirror, hair on the nipple can be normal, and it is usually the result of pesky hormones. In women, hairy nipples could merely be the over-production of the male sex hormone, testosterone. Rest assured, all women have both estrogen and testosterone in their bodies.

If you have a lot of testosterone, it will stimulate your hair to grow. Equally, when a woman’s estrogen levels drop, it could cause their hair to grow. If you notice hair growth only on your nipples, it could be a sign that something serious is wrong and you need to see a doctor.

Cushing’s Syndrome

Excess nipple hair could be a symptom of Cushing’s syndrome, a disorder that is caused by having too much of the hormone cortisol in your body. Other symptoms are increased fat on your chest, tummy, neck, and back. Some people notice their face will appear red and puffy. Sometimes patients report bruising more easily and purple stretch marks. Others say they have weakness in the arms and legs, low libido, depression, and body hair.

Cushing’s syndrome is treatable if diagnosed by a physician. If not treated, it can become more severe. The more severe the condition is, the longer the medications will take to work.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Another reason for nipple hair in women is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. One in five women develops this condition. PCOS occurs when the egg in the ovary cannot be released. It causes cysts, which are often very painful.

In severe cases, PCOS suffers often will experience heavy hair growth on the face, chest, and back. For many women, it is embarrassing, and they resort to plucking, waxing, or using laser treatments to remove the hair.

If you think you have either of these conditions, check with your physician for treatment options.