San Diego Girl Scout Allegedly Sells More Than 300 Boxes Of Cookies Outside Marijuana Dispensary

A savvy Girl Scout from California may be in trouble for selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary.

Complex notes that over Super Bowl weekend, a young seller set up shop outside of an Urbn Leaf store in San Diego. She ultimately ended up selling more than 300 boxes of cookies in about six hours. The store even went as far as to promote the young girl on their official Instagram profile.

“Get some Girl Scout Cookies with your GSC today until 4pm! Have a friend that wants to #tagalong? Bring them with – shopping is more fun with friends anyways,” the post reads.

GSC, for those who are unaware, is a strain of marijuana named after Girl Scout Cookies, which is known for its “sweet and Earthy flavor.”

Representatives for Girl Scouts San Diego say booth sales of cookies aren’t open for another week, but Girl Scouts can still sell products from wagons as long as a guardian is present. The young Girl Scout outside of the marijuana dispensary was accompanied by her father.

According to the New York Post, the Girl Scout council is reportedly looking into whether the girl broke any rules by selling her cookies in a commercial area. Apparently, the child worked around that rule by strolling in front of the marijuana dispensary instead of remaining in front of it.

“As Girl Scouts, we assume good intent,” Girls Scout councilwoman Mary Doyle explained. “When we learn that a girl is in violation of a standard/guideline, we almost always discover that the parent was unaware of the rules.”

A representative of Urbn Leaf expressed that they had no issues with the girl selling cookies outside of the store.

“I think our customers loved it,” said Savannah Rakofsky. “The funny thing is, after the news story ran, we had more Girl Scouts show up over the weekend.”

In fact, if it were up to Rakofsky, she would allow the Girl Scouts to continue doing business outside Urbn Leaf.

“We have no problem,” she explained. “But unfortunately that’s not us, that’s the Girl Scouts.”

A report from Mashable explains that this wouldn’t be the first time a Girl Scout used a marijuana dispensary to drum up sales. In 2014, another young girl sold cookies outside of a clinic in Northern California. The Girl Scout league in the area ultimately approved the transactions because the girl’s mother decided to allow her child to sell her cookies there.