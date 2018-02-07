‘NCIS’ Season 15: Maria Bello Reportedly Leaving, Jack Sloane’s Story Could End Soon

Spoiler Alert: This article may contain spoilers on NCIS Season 15 Episode 14.

NCIS‘s Maria Bello made her debut as Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane in Season 15, but somehow there’s a reason for fans to believe that she may be leaving so soon. After the cliffhanger ending on Tuesday’s episode, titled “Keep Your Friends Close,” it’s easy to wonder if Jack Sloane may be written out of the story.

Toward the end of the episode, viewers got to see Sloane in a compromised situation after she got thrown to the ground following an explosion. The episode closed with Sloane lying helpless on the ground bleeding. That said, it’s easy to assume she will be in bad shape, but would it be enough for NCIS to put an end to her story?

Carter Matt writes that Maria Bello making an exit from NCIS Season 15 so soon would be hard to imagine. CBS has put so much effort into making sure fans get to welcome the new character to the team way before the series premiered last year. Also, the Every Day actress has agreed to join a multi-year deal with NCIS. Not only will killing off Jack Sloane be a bold move but also one that doesn’t make sense.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Jack Sloane has also been an invaluable member of the team. After all, she has been considered as NCIS‘s new secret weapon. The forensic psychologist is an expert at knowing what others are thinking. This skill can be very handy for NCIS when it comes to figuring out the mysteries to solve the crimes. As Bello explained in a previous interview with TV Insider, Jack is so great at her job she can tell if a person is telling the truth or not just by looking at them and analyzing their eyes and hand movements. While some fans may not easily like the new character, it can’t be denied that Jack Sloane is good for NCIS and she can be of great help.

NCIS Season 15 is set to go on a two-week hiatus and will return with Episode 15 on Feb. 27. That should be enough time for Bello’s character to recover from her injury. What happened to Sloane and her friend is also a strong reminder that villain Gabriel Hicks (Graham Hamilton) is not to be underestimated. Hicks will still be part of the next episode, according to a synopsis from the Futon Critic, as the story continues to unfold.

“NCIS strikes a deal with convicted murderer Paul Triff (French Stewart), giving him a 48-hour furlough at his former residence, now McGee’s home, in exchange for information that can convict his former cellmate, Gabriel Hicks (Hamilton), the murderer who deceived Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano).”

NCIS Season 15 airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. ET, on CBS.