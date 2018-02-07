Another NBA All-Star Down: Kristaps Porzingis Injures Knee After Dunk [UPDATED]

[UPDATE]: Kristaps Porzingis will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in the left knee.

New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis looked like a man with a seriously injured knee when he landed awkwardly after a dunk. Porzingis clutched onto his left knee as he went down during the second quarter of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The first-time All-Star sliced through the middle for a right-handed dunk while fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo went up for a block. While there was barely contact between the NBA stars, Porzingis lost balance and landed awkwardly on his left leg as he held on to the back of his knee and punched the floor in pain.

After a minute on the floor, Porzingis was helped up and off the court. It was obvious Porzingis was in pain as he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as his teammates carried him. The reaction of teammate Enes Kanter was also an indication of how bad the injury could possibly be. Kanter had a sickened look while he stood over Porzingis, as the New York Post pointed out.

Porzingis is scheduled to undergo an MRI on the knee on Tuesday night, according to the Knicks.

Porzingis is the latest All-Star to go down on account of an injury, that is, if the results of the MRI show what many now fear. If Porzingis comes down with a serious and possibly season-ending injury, he will be the latest victim of what some people are now describing as a curse on LeBron James’ All-Star team, according to SB Nation.

Porzingis heads to locker room with apparent left knee injury pic.twitter.com/akYu40wHck — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2018

The first 2018 NBA All-Star to go down was DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans. Cousins tore his left Achilles on January 26. Cousins underwent surgery and is projected to take six to 10 months to recover, basically ending his season. It also put a huge question mark on his future as Achilles injuries are not something everyone has fully recovered from. Cousins was replaced by Paul George of the Thunder.

John Wall underwent surgery on his injured left knee on January 31, which will also sideline him for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Wall will miss six to eight weeks. His replacement was Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons.

Kevin Love will also not play for Team LeBron after he fractured his left hand. Love will miss six to eight weeks with a non-displaced fracture. Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat will play in his stead.

Porzingis was having the best season in his short NBA career. After the Knicks let go of Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Porzingis was given the keys to the team. He responded by averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 47 games so far.

Ian Begley, a reporter who covers the Knicks, reported via Twitter that Porzingis seemed “OK” as he was able to walk on his own heading to the hospital.

Kristaps Porzingis was walking on his own and described as "OK" as he went to the hospital for an MRI on his left knee, per league sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2018

If Porzingis does miss the All-Star Game, expect either Lou Williams or Ben Simmons to be called in as replacement.