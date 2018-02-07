‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: PC Disaster Puts Kiki In Grave Danger, Spinelli And Griffin Try To Save Her

Viewers have been hearing about an act of God waiting to happen in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers reveal who is going to be among the casualties — Kiki. The disaster will happen in the week of Valentine’s Day, and Kiki will be put in grave danger.

Kiki will be in serious trouble

Because of her recent breakup with Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins), Kiki (Hayley Erin) will not be in the mood to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Instead, she might be keeping herself locked up. Her mother, Ava (Maura West), will try to help her cope with her heartbreak, but it would be to no avail.

General Hospital spoilers tease that on Feb. 13, Ava will be worried about her daughter. But on Feb. 14, she will be in a panic. She will not be able to get in touch with Kiki when the devastating event happens.

Spinelli to be there for Kiki

General Hospital spoilers tease that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) will be there for Kiki as a shoulder to lean on. Dillon’s cheating was a huge blow to Kiki, and she is likely to celebrate the romantic holiday alone. She and Spinelli will bump into each other on that day and perhaps may find comfort in each other.

However, things will turn bad as the disaster might happen before the night ends. GH spoilers tease that Kiki and Spinelli might end up trapped together. Spinelli will also be the first to try to rescue Kiki, according to spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Griffin tries to save Kiki

Once Kiki is brought to the hospital, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will leap into action. He’s been feeling guilty because he was not able to save Nathan (Ryan Paevey), and he would not like the same thing to happen with Kiki.

However, treating Kiki will not be an easy feat. General Hospital spoilers tease that Ava will lash out at Griffin on Feb. 15, which suggests that Kiki will be in serious trouble and Ava thinks Griffin can do more for her daughter.

Ava will feel desperate as Kiki will be in terrible trauma. Spoilers say Ava will have to take care of Kiki after the disastrous event.

Ava's post-procedure reunion with Avery doesn't go exactly as she imagined it would. #GH is brand-new and starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/uCwyiClzaI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 2, 2018

Find out how the mayhem will unfold. General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on NBC.