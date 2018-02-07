Watch Thunder Vs. Warriors 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

As part of Tuesday night’s NBA action, viewers will watch Thunder vs. Warriors live streaming online or televised game coverage. Oklahoma City is looking to stop a four-game losing streak but will have their hands full on the road against the defending champions. The league’s top team right now is also coming off a loss of their own which could make it even tougher for reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and company. Here’s the latest game preview including matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Thunder vs. Warriors live streaming online.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-24) come into tonight’s matchup, they find themselves as 10-point underdogs on the road, per ESPN‘s pre-game report. The team has dropped four games in a row including two-straight at home now. Most recently, the Thunder lost 108-104 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. They’ll take on a Golden State Warriors (41-12) team that has gone 3-2 over their last five games and 7-3 over their last 10. The Warriors are coming off Saturday’s 115-108 loss at Denver which will have them looking to bounce back with a home win. The team ranks first in the league in both points scored (115.6) and assists (30.3) per game.

In terms of the odds, the Warriors (-10) are also priced at -600 on the moneyline tonight as their opponents are +425 underdogs. The two teams are expected to combine for about 231 points, giving over/under bettors something to contemplate. Odds Shark‘s trends suggest that Golden State should win tonight and cover the spread with the points total staying “under” the 231.

Tuesday night’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors game time is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This game will be presented live on national television via the TNT network. Cable and satellite subscribers with the channel can watch it live streaming online through the TNTDrama website or any of their compatible apps. The game may also be offered through the TNT Overtime service.

For viewers who don’t have access to TNT on television through cable or satellite tonight, there are several options to watch the Thunder vs. Warriors live streaming online. One of these is Sling TV which offers TNT as part of its channel streaming service and is available on a one-week free trial offer for all new customers. In addition, viewers may find the ability to stream TNT using the PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, Hulu Live or DirecTV Now channel streaming services. More details are available at each service’s specific website.