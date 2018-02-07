Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Bump At 29 Weeks In New Photo

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t shown off her baby bump much until now. A new photo that the reality star shared on her Instagram account Tuesday shows her cradling her baby bump while wearing a nude-colored body suit with a long sheer silver blouse.

“Baby mama KoKo! 29 Weeks and counting,” Khloe captioned the image. She also gave a nod to her glam squad in the caption.

Khloe wore her blonde hair down with it cascading over her right shoulder with the top elegantly parted on the side. She flashed the camera a smoldering expression.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a photo of her bare baby bump alongside Kylie Jenner. She and her younger sister secretly had the photos taken before Kylie delivered her first baby, a girl. The image was chosen by Khloe as a congratulatory message to Kylie on the birth of baby Stormi.

Us Weekly reports that Khloe Kardashian was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month and shared that she’s avoiding wearing maternity clothes as long as possible. She hopes that she actually looks pregnant and not just fat. She continued that it’s hard to breathe right now due to the baby pressing on all of her organs.

Khloe said if she has a boy she’s leaning towards naming him Tristan Jr. after her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. If she has a girl, she’s not sure what to name her yet.

As Elite Daily reports, an Instagram post by Tristan on January 28 may have been a clue that he and Khloe are expecting a girl. He wore a pink coat and fans instantly took that as a message that they’re having a girl. It’s unknown if Thompson’s photo was a tease, but many are taking it that way.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy on Instagram with an up-close photo of her baby bump with Thompson cradling her stomach.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t in any rush to get married. She explained that she’s rushed through things before and doesn’t want to repeat it — mainly referring to her engagement to ex-husband Lamar Odom. While Khloe and Tristan discuss marriage, it’s not anything they’re prioritizing at the moment.