‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Comings & Goings –A Big Exit, 2 Shocking Returns & ‘Y&R’ Alum Has Surgery

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease a few casting shakeups are on the way to the CBS soap opera. A few days ago, Melissa Claire Egan, the actress who plays Chelsea, announced that after six years on the soap opera, she would leave the show. CBS said that they would write her out and leave it open for her to return down the road. So, it doesn’t sound like they will be killing Chelsea off.

According to CBS Soaps in Depth, Greg Rikaart will be returning to Young and the Restless. At the moment, no one knows why he’s coming back. CBS revealed that Greg would appear on Tuesday, February 20. His storyline could tie into Chelsea’s exit, but no one knows for sure yet.

Darnell Kirkwood, the actor who plays Jordan, will return on Wednesday, February 7. Young and the Restless spoilers explain that he will reveal vital information about Chelsea’s past and drop the hint that he could be the father of Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) baby.

Tony Forsmark will reprise his role as a cop on Young and the Restless. Soap Opera News shared the scoop, but they weren’t sure when he would appear. He will probably show up to investigate Chelsea’s fraud case.

Max Page, the actor who once played young Reed Hellstrom, underwent his 13th heart surgery. A few hours after his surgery, Max’s mother said that the operation was a success and it should last the youngster a few years.

“Dr. Starnes was able to place a large size (25)in Max that should last him several years. His current valve was a 16 so there is a big difference! Because of Max’s history with Endocarditis- a bacterial blood infection – he will remain in the hospital until at least Sunday for a course of IV antibiotics.”

Even though Max just underwent major surgery, just a few hours after the procedure, the young boy wanted to sit up and start moving around. She said that he knows that he needs to get moving to get all the tubes out of his body and go home.

Melissa Ordway returned to Young and the Restless set this week. Abby should appear on the show by the beginning of March. Her storyline is just getting started and she will have her work cut out for her as she tries to rebuild her reputation at Newman Enterprises. It will certainly help matters that her mother, Ashley, will be working at Newman.

