The Reported Reason Why Kylie Jenner Kept Her Pregnancy Private Revealed

Kylie Jenner just announced that she gave birth to a baby girl named Stormi on Sunday evening, which pretty much broke the Internet. After nine months of secrecy, the star finally broke her social media silence and confirmed what everyone knew already: she and rapper Travis Scott were expecting their first baby together.

The reality star is reportedly the most private of all of the members of her family, having previously stated that she often feels like she isn’t meant to be famous. However, when you’ve been born into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, that isn’t a luxury you’re afforded.

Rumors circulated that the star decided to stay in hiding due to the fact that she had gained a significant amount of weight. Her sister, Kim Kardashian, was famously criticized for her huge weight gain when she was pregnant, so it was said that Kylie Jenner was sensitive to that and afraid she might get the same treatment.

However, footage of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy released in an 11-minute YouTube video entitled “To Our Daughter” showed that Kylie didn’t actually gain that much weight, and certainly didn’t put on the 60 pounds that some media outlets claimed.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner decided to hide her pregnancy because she was scared she would be judged for being so young.

The star isn’t wrong, as moments after she released the video celebrating Stormi’s arrival, she had people making statements about how tough being a mother at her age is. She was also criticized for having a baby so young, with critics saying that she makes motherhood look so glamorous when it isn’t for most young women her age.

According to a report by Perez Hilton, Kylie Jenner was reluctant to share her news because she didn’t think she was a good role model for young women her age. She knew that with her incredible wealth and family support system, she had a lot more resources than most young women who find themselves in her shoes.

Stormi’s birth was just after her cousin’s, Chicago, a few weeks ago. Khloe Kardashian, Kylie’s sister, will be giving birth to a baby in roughly two months.