LeBron James Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Approached About Blockbuster Deal

LeBron James trade rumors may have caught some Cleveland Cavaliers fans off guard on Tuesday (February 6). While various Cavs trade rumors have been floating around as the team looks into adding talent to the current roster, an interesting report just came out from the Akron Beacon Journal.

With the Cavaliers struggling to find footing in the Eastern Conference, several teams have contacted them about the availability of James. Putting these new Cavs trade rumors to bed quite early, LeBron James has stated that he will not waive his no-trade clause. One of the few players in the league who possesses one, James can veto any trade that the front office comes up with. As such, James is content to at least finish out the 2017-18 NBA season in Cleveland, possibly with the chance to bring another title to the city.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 30-21 and the third-place team in the East. They are seven-and-a-half games behind the first-place Boston Celtics (39-15), so getting the top seed in the 2018 Playoffs is a real long-shot. If the postseason began today, the Cavs would get a first-round series against the Indiana Pacers (29-25). The risk, though, is that the Cavs could tumble further in the standings while Kevin Love recovers from his latest injury.

These LeBron James trade rumors will certainly get the NBA analysts talking on Wednesday morning (February 7), especially if they can figure out which teams have inquired about acquiring the former MVP. Still considered one of the best players in the league, he could certainly turn another franchise into a playoff contender, especially if a lot of the necessary pieces are already in place. As far as the Cavs are concerned, trade discussions involving James appear to be a non-starter.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, James can become a free agent at the end of the current season by opting out of the final year in his deal. Teams like the L.A. Lakers have expressed interest in signing him, but that may have shifted a bit with Paul George showing interest in staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder and DeMarcus Cousins getting injured. The perceived plan was that the Lakers would look to land two big-name free agents. This depleted interest by the Lakers might make it easier for the Cavs to keep James.

The 2018 NBA trade deadline is on February 8, giving teams a bit of additional time to make deals. There are going to be more Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors, with the team looking to acquire talent to help out LeBron James down the stretch.