Stassi Schroeder And Patrick Meagher’s Relationship Is Nearing Its End On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher will be seen alongside one another on next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s upcoming episode of the Bravo TV reality series, Stassi Schroeder is seen enjoying her murder-themed 29th birthday celebration with her co-stars and friends, including Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney, when she admits that she and Patrick Meagher aren’t on the best of terms.

“I’m really nervous about Patrick being here because we’ve been fighting and, if I’m going to be honest, I’m really f**ked up on Adderall and tequila.”

During the party scene, Katie Maloney appears to be the life of the party as she encourages her longtime best friend to take shots from a stripper. However, Stassi Schroeder isn’t on board with getting to wild and says that taking shots from the dancer isn’t her thing. She’s then seen storming out as her boyfriend calls her name and attempts to calm her down.

Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, remained out of sight on the past few seasons of Vanderpump Rules but joined the cast to film Season 6 last summer, just weeks before the couple called it quits after dating on and off for about four years.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher moved in together in New York City after the second season of Vanderpump Rules and, at the time, fans of the series believed the couple may not return to Los Angeles. However, ahead of production on the show’s third season, they relocated back to the west coast and Schroeder returned to her role on the show.

While Patrick Meagher had no interest in filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules throughout the early years of his relationship with Stassi Schroeder, he agreed to join the cast months ago and filmed a number of scenes with his girlfriend before they called it quits in August.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.