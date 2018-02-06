‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jordan Betrays Chelsea, JT’s Party Chaos, And A Text Message Leads To Drama

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, February 7, reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will argue about what Lily’s (Christel Khalil) duties will be. Victoria proclaims that she will dictate where she is needed. Ashley suggests that Victor (Eric Braeden) hired her because she is experienced and not as insecure. Later, Victoria meets with her dad to talk about Ashley. She informs him that her former stepmom wants to be CEO. Victor laughs at the idea and warns his daughter not to let Ashley manipulate her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) gives Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) permission to go out. He promises he will come home early. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that J.T. has something special planned for Victoria.

At Hamilton-Winters Group, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) arrives, needing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to go with her on a secret mission. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis meets Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) downstairs, while Hilary hides close by.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis greets Jordan, who was intrigued by the possibility of working with Fenmore’s. Phyllis confronts him about the Chelsea 2.0 fraud. He moves to leave the club, but Hilary appears and threatens to call the police unless he talks. Jordan admits that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has skills to pull of the hack and used similar scams, but he couldn’t see her messing up her life in Genoa City for a scam.

Young and the Restless spoilers explain that Billy (Jason Thompson) hopes that Jack’s (Peter Bergman) plan works. Billy steps away to take a call from J.T., who reveals he’s planning a dinner party. When Ashley comes home, Jack offers a heartfelt apology and asks if there’s anything he can do for her to come back to Jabot. Ashley cries. She tells him it’s too late. She can forgive him because he’s her brother, but he will never trust him again.

At Chelsea’s, she complains to Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Phyllis’ accusations. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick defends Phyllis saying she just wants answers. Nick tries to reassure her that he trusts her. Nick takes a call from J.T., who invites him and Chelsea to a dinner party.

At the Top of the Tower, Lily fills Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in on the drama between Ashley and Victoria at Newman. She admits she isn’t sure how to handle it. Nikki suggests she talks to Victor about the friction. She thinks he might be able to get them to get along.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria arrives home to find J.T. preparing for a dinner party. They remember that tomorrow night was their wedding anniversary.

At Crimson’s Lights, Jordan updates Chelsea and he warns her that he could have made things worse for her since he’s familiar with her alias, “Alexandra West.” Just as Nick arrives to have a coffee with Chelsea, she screams that she is tired of Phyllis digging into her past to find something on her. Nick asks Jordan to go.

At Victoria’s house, Chelsea and Nick arrive. Chelsea chats with J.T. and asks him to get Phyllis to back off. Billy and Phyllis arrive. Moments later, J.T. tells everyone to eat.

Chelsea attacks Phyllis for interrogating her friend, Jordan. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis snaps back saying she is sick of the innocent act from Chelsea. Billy tries to change the subject, but Phyllis talks over him. She screams that Chelsea is a thief and she has been lying to everyone for a long time. Later, J.T. tells Victoria happy anniversary and informs her he’ll take the job at Newman Enterprises.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jordan sees Lily at the club. She confronts him for leaking those pictures of Hilary. She adds that she and Cane are back together and stronger than ever. Hilary appears as Jordan questions Lily getting back with her cheating husband. As Lily exits, Jordan is confused on the women standing up for each other.

Jordan offers Hilary a drink, but she declines. She could be pregnant by a sperm donor. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jordan laughs as he explains that he used to donate. Apparently, the sperm bank listed him as a brain surgeon.

At the Top of the Tower, Billy doesn’t want to believe that Chelsea could be the hacker, but he will back Phyllis, no matter what. Billy admits there is something off about Chelsea.

Nick tells Chelsea that Phyllis was out of line. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she receives a text message that says, “You won’t get away with it.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.