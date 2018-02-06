Melania Trump Ordered Demons Cleansed From White House In 5 Hours On Inauguration Day, Says Pastor Paul Begley

Amid all the talk about First Lady Melania Trump’s $7,149 Italian-made yellow cashmere coat and speculation over whether she refused to hold the hand of President Donald Trump, as reported by the Inquisitr, other claims about Melania’s beliefs are emerging — at least according to Pastor Paul Begley.

As can be heard in the below interview, Begley claims that Melania made all sorts of demands prior to moving into the White House. Begley talks about everything from the alleged “Haitian witch doctor influence” that allegedly followed former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton from their honeymoon in Haiti to the supposed idols that were in the White House when former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama lived there.

Begley hosts a show called Coming Apocalypse via a podcast by Sheila Zilinsky, as reported by Right Wing Watch.

Without offering much proof, Paul claimed that Melania demanded that the White House be “completely exorcised” and cleared of demonic forces before she moved in. Begley claims that there were all sorts of pastors and holy folks in the White House during the five hours on Inauguration Day when the Trumps were with the Obamas at the capitol as Trump was sworn in as president. Begley neglected to mention the fact that Melania was approximately 145 days late in moving into the White House after Inauguration Day.

Instead, Paul talked about “cotton-candy Christianity” and lightly brushed over Mr. Trump’s troubles.

“The guy’s got flaws, we all do.”

Begley pointed to Trump allowing “40 pastors to come into the White House and anoint him with oil and lay their hands and pray on him—seven times he’s done this—that is unheard of.” Begley called Trump humble but didn’t mention the Christian faith of the Obamas, as reported by Pew Research.

Instead, Paul claimed that “all kinds of idol gods and images and all kinds of artifacts in there that were demonic” resided in the White House from the reign of the Obamas and previous administrations.

“Melania Trump said to her husband, ‘I’m not going to go into that White House unless it has been completely exorcised.’ Melania said, ‘You’ve got to get all of that out of there and send in some preachers and priests to go in and cleanse the White House or I will not spend one night in it.’ During that five hours when they were ripping out carpets and changing drapes, there were people in there packing up every idol. The only thing that was left, Sheila, was one cross on one wall. They cleansed the White House. They had people in there anointing it with oil and praying everywhere.”

Paul next talked about Clinton-era Haitians, discussed the Serpent and the Rainbow book, and claimed the Clintons spent their honeymoon with a witch doctor.

Haiti was a honeymoon vacation spot for Bill and Hillary, according to the Washington Post.

As reported by the Haiti Observer, Bill and Hillary’s friend David Edwards gifted them with a trip to Haiti after they married in 1975. The trio observed a voodoo ceremony close to Port-au-Prince, conducted by Voodoo priest Max Beauvoir. When the “spirit” arrived, Bill and Hillary saw folks holding torches atop their bodies and walking on hot coals with no burns. Others bit off chicken heads.