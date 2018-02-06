Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo Of Baby Girl Stormi

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her newborn baby girl, and it’s not Posie, Butterfly, or Mariposa as previously rumored.

The new mom announced on Sunday that she gave birth to a baby girl on February 1. Shortly after the news broke, fans across the world were guessing at the name of the newborn. All of Kylie’s new and past Instagram posts were searched for clues, while others suspected her sisters or mom Kris Jenner had hidden a name in their own social media posts.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, it was speculated baby Jenner’s name was Posie, after Kris mentioned the name in a post regarding Kylie Cosmetics. Just hours after Kris shared the post, Kylie officially announced the name on her personal Instagram.

Kylie named her new baby girl Stormi, and fans are already freaking out over the name. For now, it’s unknown if Jenner or Scott is Stormi’s last name, or if Kylie’s is opting for a hyphenated last name. Fans already got a glimpse of Stormi in Kylie’s pregnancy video she released on Sunday, but this new post marks the first photo of the newborn.

In the new post, Kylie captioned it with just Stormi’s name and a baby angel emoji. The photo showed Stormi lying down, with her hand wrapped around her mother’s finger. Kylie’s fingernail is properly painted light pink, with Stormi’s outfit to match.

stormi ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

In under 30 minutes, the photo gained over 3 million likes and was liked by sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. Other celebrities quickly liked the photo, including Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, model Amelia Gray, and famed florist and family friend Jeff Haynes-Leatham

Real Housewife Erika Jayne was one of the first to comment on the photo, which already has over 150,000 well-wishes for the new baby. Fans are loving the new name and have filled the comment section with pink heart emojis and “Congratulations.” The baby name-announcement is already rivaling Kylie’s birth announcement on Instagram which has pushed past the 10 million like mark.

Kylie is now active again on social media after going absent for over a month. She recently shared images of all her pink congratulatory flowers on Snapchat but has not shared Stormi on the platform just yet.