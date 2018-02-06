Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter But Not Any Of Her Stepchildren

Melania Trump follows only five Twitter accounts and they belong to Donald Trump, Donald Trump POTUS, Mike Pence, Karen Pence, and Barack Obama. This list of names almost reads like something you might see on an aptitude test where they ask, “which one does not belong?”

According to People Magazine, Melania Trump’s list of people whom she follows on Twitter recently came to light in a tweet from a known author. The first lady has 9.77 million people following her Twitter page, but in turn, she follows only five. Two of the Twitter pages belong to her husband Donald Trump, so she really only follows four people in all.

It was British novelist Matt Haig who recently drew attention to the people Melania Trump lists as the people she follows. He posted his findings in a tweet, which is seen below. This is such an odd bit of news that it moved into the headlines and you can just imagine what people had to say about this.

It didn’t take long for social media sites to pick up on this newest reveal and it appears that some people really like this idea. Instead of tweets and posts about betraying her party, some folks found this as a step above all the rather bitter tweets between parties that have been going on since the campaign days.

It's a lovely bit of husband-trolling that Melania Trump only follows five people and one of them is Barack Obama. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) February 2, 2018

Since Twitter doesn’t offer a timeline for when anyone started following the people on their list, it is not known just when Melania started to follow Barack Obama’s Twitter page. As of Tuesday late afternoon, Barack Obama’s name is still listed on Melania Trump’s Twitter page under the people she is “following.” This seems to indicate that the attention being drawn to this today didn’t rattle Melania to the point of deleting his name.

Melania #Trump Follows Only Five People on Twitter — And One of Them Is Barack Obama – https://t.co/BFzmZSuSoX https://t.co/u6Ib3qgSWm pic.twitter.com/YpzDMDvvAW — Politics Newz (@PolticsNewz) February 6, 2018

It is also unclear why Melania Trump would opt to follow Barack Obama since she’s had very little interaction with the man. If she was going to follow someone from the Obama family, many of the comments online suggested it should have been Michelle Obama.

When Melania and Donald Trump were just hours away from officially being deemed the nation’s new first couple, they visited the old first couple at the White House and Melania spent that time mostly with Michelle Obama. Even that encounter would not constitute calling them anything more than just acquaintances and she’s spent even less time in Barack Obama’s company.

So why does Melania follow Barack Obama on Twitter and not other big names in her husband’s political circle like Kellyanne Conway or Sarah Huckabee Sanders? That is a question brought up in a few comments online. It is also noted that her stepchildren are not “followed” by Melania.

As far as people’s thoughts on Melania following Barack, here are some tweets below that offer a sample. The first two find this rather refreshing as some of the other folks did online.

President Obama is an intelligent, kind, decent thoughtful man. Not surprising. But she did support the birther thing. — Julia Bondanella (@Arethusa13) February 4, 2018

???????????? that’s magnificent — Tracy Gamble (@TracyGambleCats) February 5, 2018

Other folks saw it serving a purpose, like this tweet below.

Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer… — Dennis Bache (@DennisBache1) February 2, 2018

Still, others saw it as an act of defiance and Melania taking the driver’s seat of her own social media accounts.

I just imagine her saying to Trump "Well I like him, so get stuffed" — Cante (@TerryMcCannOi) February 2, 2018

Melania Trump follows only 5 people on twitter and one of them is now Barack Obama.

Is divorce number eleventeen in the works for commander tiny hands? Stormy weather indeed. — Truthy Monster (@TruthyMonster) February 6, 2018

Some people, like the person who tweeted below, expressed their thoughts on not understanding why she is not following those close to her, yet she’s following Barack Obama.