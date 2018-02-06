‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Faces Victor’s Wrath Over Hookup, Ignites A Heated Power Struggle

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease the Victor (Eric Braeden) will stun Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in a big way. The Y&R fans are perplexed and aren’t sure what type of surprise Victor could have in mind. One option is he might reveal that he knows about her little one-night stand with Arturo (Jason Canela). It’s pretty much a given that Victor wouldn’t be happy with his life sleeping with another man.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nikki could decide to remind Victor that their marriage is only on paper. They agreed they can do whatever they wish. While they recently renewed their vows, neither one has attempted to reconnect.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki even gave Ashley (Eileen Davidson) the go-ahead to rekindle her romance with Victor. While Ashley noted she wasn’t interested, Nikki made her position clear. She wants nothing to do with Victor romantically.

Victor mused that Nikki wants to move back home so she could enjoy the perks of being his wife. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki enjoys her charity work, going to the club, and visiting her children. She admitted that being Mrs. Victor Newman had its perks and she would move in as long as he didn’t expect her to act as his wife behind closed doors. Victor agreed, but suggested that by the end of the year, they would be “more in love than ever.”

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor may suggest that having a rendezvous with the maintenance boy could cause other people to question their vow renewal ceremony. He wants them to appear as a married couple, and her little one-night stand could mess that up for him.

It’s possible that Victor will put his foot down about any future hookups with Arturo or any other man. He could point out that they have to remain faithful to each other, so Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) believe their marriage is sincere.

It might be a while off, but eventually, they will both have to admit their true feelings for each other. They will have to confess that they love each other and want to be in a committed marriage.

Based on Victor’s comments, the Young and the Restless fans can expect a “Niktor” reunion during November sweeps.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.