The End Is Coming — ‘Once Upon A Time’ Cancelled By ABC, Current Seventh Season To Be Its Last

It is a story that has brought fans into the world of fairytales in a brand new way, but all good things must come to a close and it looks like this is the end. At the beginning of the seventh season of Once Upon A Time on ABC, everyone wasn’t sure what to think as a huge portion of the main cast had left and the story changed drastically. Well, it appears as if things haven’t necessarily worked out as they had hoped as the series on Disney’s network has been cancelled.

For six seasons, the series captivated audiences with fairytale characters bouncing back and forth between their world and the real world. With new characters arriving from Disney lore and other stories, there were always new directions the series could go in and it brought in huge audiences.

Before season seven officially started, a whole host of main characters had decided not to return, and it is now evident that this did hurt the series. Here are those who did not come back after the sixth season of Once Upon A Time.

Jennifer Morrison – Emma Swan

Jared S. Gilmore – Henry Mills

Ginnifer Goodwin – Snow White

Josh Dallas – Prince Charming

Emilie de Ravin – Belle

Rebecca Mader – Zelena

With those losses and a major change in storyline, it appears as if Once Upon A Time has run its course. On Tuesday, TV Line reported that the series had been cancelled and that season seven would be its last.

Thank you all for seven amazing years of #OnceUponATime! pic.twitter.com/TF5HE11f3M — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) February 6, 2018

That message was tweeted out by Adam Horowitz who is one of the creators of Once Upon A Time. It was less than 24 hours ago that news had come forth about Prince Naveen from Disney’s Princess and the Frog would soon be joining the cast.

Channing Dungey is the president of ABC and also the sister of Merrin Dungey who plays Ursula on OUAT. She added on Tuesday that it will be hard to say goodbye to such a long-running and incredible show, but she also knows the finale will be epic.

“When we first heard Adam and Eddy’s pitch for Once Upon a Time, we knew it was something incredibly special. For seven years, they have captivated us with their creativity and passion while reimagining some of our most beloved Disney fairytales, creating an undeniable global hit. Saying goodbye will be bittersweet, but Once Upon a Time will forever be part of the ABC legacy and we can’t wait for fans to join us in this epic final chapter.”

It was back in October of 2011 that Once Upon A Time made its official debut on ABC and it brought in a huge audience of 12.8 million viewers. Since that time, it has continued to do well even though the 2014 spinoff into Wonderland didn’t quite live up to its predecessor. Since it moved to Friday nights for this season, the new stories are only bringing in 2.5 million per show and that is likely the reason it was cancelled and season seven will be its last.