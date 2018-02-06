‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera May Already Be Back In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors are in overdrive with the news that Stefan O. DiMera may actually be EJ DiMera. DOOL fans are shocked the latest speculation, but it seems that anything is possible, especially in Salem.

According to a February 6 report by Soap Hub, Stefan O. DiMera recently made his way into town with a lot of knowledge about the DiMera family workings and business ventures. Although nobody had ever even heard of Stefan, he knew everyone in the DiMera family and wasn’t afraid to show his ruthless side by taking the company and the DiMera mansion from under his brothers’ noses.

Now, some Days of Our Lives fans believe that Stefan may actually be EJ DiMera. There are some clues that could suggest the connection. Other than his knowledge of the family, Stefan seems to have a huge attraction to Abigail. As many DOOL viewers will remember, EJ and Abigail had a very steamy affair before she reunited with his brother Chad. This could explain the chemistry that she shares with Stefan.

Last fall, when it was revealed that Will Horton was still alive, Days of Our Lives fans were hoping to get news about EJ possibly being alive as well. However, while EJ wasn’t seen on the NBC soap opera, he was mentioned. Kristen DiMera returned for a brief scene in which she basically revealed that EJ was still alive. However, fans haven’t heard anything else about the teaser since.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail accuses Stefan of trying to stir up trouble between her and Chad.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/1OaRk8WLeO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 17, 2018

The report speculates that it is possible EJ may have gotten surgery on his face to make him look different so that he could return to Salem with a new DiMera identity. However, if EJ were to return, wouldn’t he want to be with his wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and his children, Johnny and Sidney? Unless Stefan doesn’t remember his time as EJ DiMera, many fans would have a hard time buying this storyline. However, crazy things like this have happened in the past. John Black had Days of Our Lives viewers, Salem residents, and even himself believing his was Roman Brady for years, and Philip Kiriakis returned with a brand new face after being wounded in the military.

It seems that only time will tell if Days of Our Lives will reveal Stefan as the new EJ DiMera.