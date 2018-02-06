Justin Timberlake Net Worth: Singer May Not Have Earned Big Bucks For Super Bowl Show

Justin Timberlake is no stranger to writing music, performing for a large audience, and releasing albums to his fans. Justin started his career in N*SYNC, and this past weekend, Justin performed for a massive audience as he played at the Super Bowl in Minnesota. Right before his performance, he released a brand new album called The Man of the Woods. It seemed like it was a good time to release a new album, as Justin didn’t get a big paycheck for his performance. Based on a statement from NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, the stars who perform the halftime shows don’t get massive paychecks for their performances. McCarthy tells CNN that it is the audience size that’s appealing to the performers.

According to a new CNN report, it sounds like Justin Timberlake didn’t make much money when he performed in front of 103 million viewers. While McCarthy hasn’t revealed how much Timberlake was paid for his performance, he does reveal that the NFL covers costs of the show. There’s no appearance fee and Justin was paid at a union scale, just like previous performers, such as Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Coldplay. These are the past performers over the last few years.

It’s hard to say how much an artist would earn for performing in front of 103 million viewers, and the NFL may never reveal how much he was paid. However, Justin Timberlake’s net worth may increase now that he has released a new album. According to College Candy, his net worth has been recorded to be $230 million, but he has not confirmed that amount. According to CNN, Timberlake’s net worth could increase because of his performance, as Madonna’s total album sales grew 591 percent after her 2012 Super Bowl performance.

As for Justin Timberlake’s other endorsement deals and income, he has endorsement deals with Bud Light, Sony, and his own Sauza tequila brand, according to Forbes. He’s also getting ready to go on a massive tour that includes concert dates outside of the United States. He’s headed to Canada in March, for example. While the NFL didn’t pay Justin for his performance, it sounds like his earnings may have increased after the show despite mediocre reviews from viewers.