‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 8: Sharon Gives Nick Advice About Chelsea, Lily Is Romanced By Cane

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, February 8, tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will get some advice about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) from Sharon (Sharon Case). He will want a woman’s opinion on her behavior because he cannot understand why she has changed so much over the past few weeks.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nick asks Sharon for her take on Chelsea’s behavior. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick will point out that she acted defensive after he mentioned he found a bunch of cash the wall. When he suggested that it was Adam’s money, she refused to talk about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon will say that she likes Chelsea as a person. With that being said, she urges her ex-husband to follow his gut. Sharon will mention that she hopes that Chelsea isn’t tangled up in the Fenmore’s hacking mess.

Nick will run into Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) who will urge him not to trust Chelsea. Something tells her that the former scam artist is back to hustling others. Young and the Restless spoilers explain that Nick isn’t ready to admit that Chelsea may have fooled everyone in Genoa City. Even so, Phyllis warns him to not trust her.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) will receive a new opportunity. In Tuesday’s episode, J.T. suggested Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Phyllis take the hacker case to Paul (Doug Davidson). He believed they had enough evidence to get Paul’s attention. Paul could ask J.T. to help him find Alexandra West.

There’s also the possibility that it has nothing to with a job. Perhaps, J.T. gets the opportunity to spend time with his son or Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Keep watching Young and the Restless to see how it plays out.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) will romance Lily (Christel Khalil) on Thursday’s episode. On the Valentine’s Day episode, Cane and Lily will renew their vows. He will probably suggest they renew their vows on Wednesday, February 14.

Cane and Lily make an important decision today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/2krRFdkLma — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) February 1, 2018

Lily will be thrilled and she will rush to make plans for the ceremony. It looks like an exciting episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.