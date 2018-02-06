Watch Cavs Vs. Magic 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Tuesday night, basketball fans will watch Cavs vs. Magic live streaming and televised game coverage as Cleveland looks to bounce back from this weekend’s loss. The Orlando Magic will be going at it without a number of their top players, making this one look like it should be a cakewalk for the visitors. However, Cleveland is also continuing to play without All-Star Kevin Love. Here’s the latest game preview with the point spread, points total, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavaliers vs. Magic live stream online feeds.

In the ESPN game preview, the Orlando Magic (16-36) have a total of four players sidelined and they’re all key members of the roster. They include power forwards Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac as well as center Nicola Vucevic. The four players are combining for 50 points on average between them with Gordon and Vucevic two of the team’s top three scorers. Vucevic is also leading the team in rebounding while Gordon is right behind him in the category.

Despite having multiple injuries on their roster, Orlando is coming off a surprising road victory against the Miami Heat last night, 111-109. Shooting guard Mario Hezonja was the leading scorer with 20 points, while Jonathan Simmons added 16, as did D.J. Augustin off the bench. The team will look to use that momentum and hope for inspired performances from their players against a Cavs team that is normally tougher to win against.

.@KingJames barely missed a triple-double in his last visit to Orlando finishing with 33 points, 10 boards, nine assists and a season-high six steals.#CavsMagic KEYS: https://t.co/3FlfkjftxI pic.twitter.com/HMROFkRsTy — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 6, 2018

While Orlando won, the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) were routed this past weekend when they hosted James Harden and the Houston Rockets. That continued the team’s struggles this season. They have now gone 3-2 over their last five games and will continue to miss the services of Kevin Love in the frontcourt. Right now, the Cavs are also second-worst in the Eastern Conference’s top eight teams in terms of their last 10 games, going just 4-6 in that stretch, and they are still sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference.

With all that in mind, the Cleveland Cavaliers are favorites by 6.5 points on the road tonight. For the moneyline, the Cavs are -300 favorites with the Orlando Magic listed as +240 underdogs at home. In terms of the points total, that’s currently listed as 224 points for the complete game. Over at the Odds Shark website, they are predicting the home team will not only beat the point spread but also defeat the Cavaliers tonight. In addition, the website suggests that the total points will go under the total of 224.

Tuesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic game gets started at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The live televised game coverage will be available to Cleveland region viewers on Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) and to Orlando viewers on Fox Sports Florida (FSFL). All other viewers will need to watch by using an NBA League Pass subscription on their TV.

For live streaming, fans in the Fox Sports regions will need to use the Fox Sports Go website or their compatible apps for mobile or streaming devices. Viewers without Fox Sports Go capabilities in their regions will need to either purchase this game individually or buy an NBA League Pass subscription package. More details are available at the official League Pass website.