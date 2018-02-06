‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Has A Harsh Message For Jax Taylor

Stassi Schroeder is speaking out about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship.

During a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star offered advice to the many couples of the show. When it came time to address her ex-boyfriend’s romance with Brittany Cartwright, she didn’t hesitate to dish out a very harsh message to Jax Taylor, telling him that his leading lady could do much better than him.

“Listen, no offense Jax, but you know this. Brittany deserves better,” Stassi Schroeder explained to Us Weekly magazine on February 5.

Stassi Schroeder went on to tell the couple that they should either break up or attend hardcore counseling with one another. She even suggested that Jax Taylor leave the country and do something positive with his life.

As Vanderpump Rules viewers well know, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were dating when the Bravo TV reality series began airing in 2013 but called it quits the following year, as Taylor admitted to cheating on Schroeder on a number of occasions and sleeping with her longtime friend Kristen Doute.

While Stassi Schroeder is no fan of Jax Taylor, and understandably so, she and Brittany Cartwright have grown quite close in recent years and spend a lot of time with one another both on-screen and off.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t the only one who has expressed their thoughts on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship. In fact, nearly every member of Vanderpump Rules has had something to say and the majority of the cast doesn’t think Cartwright should have stayed with Taylor after he admitted to cheating.

In addition to forgiving Jax Taylor for cheating on her, Brittany Cartwright also decided to forgive her boyfriend for saying he was no longer sexually attracted to her and had no intentions of marrying her or having a family with her.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, and Ariana Madix, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.