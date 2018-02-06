Vicki Gunvalson Gushes About Date Night: ‘RHOC’ Star Hopes To Marry Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson decided to keep her distance from social media after the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she found herself defending her past once again. It sounds like fans can’t let go of the fact that Gunvalson may have cheated fans and her former co-stars in regard to Brooks Ayers’ cancer scandal. Gunvalson has revealed that she’s innocent and keeps referring to an article where Brooks revealed she knew nothing about it. These days, Gunvalson is going strong with her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, and she has hinted that she wants to get married again.

Steve has revealed that he loves and adores Vicki, but he hasn’t shared his thoughts about whether he wants to get married. According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson recently gushed about a date night with Steve as they went to see George Strait. It sounds like things are going so well that fans are now curious about her plans to get married. Vicki hasn’t said anything about a possible engagement, but she hasn’t been active on social media since the previous season ended. Perhaps she’s trying to keep the information private, so she can share it on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Cute boots!! So when are you getting married? This is the one!! Hope you recognize the difference between your guy now & con man Brooks. Don’t let this one go Vik!! Blessings,” one person wrote to Vicki, asking her about her wedding plans.

It’s no secret that Vicki Gunvalson has gushed about her desire to get married again. This Real Housewives of Orange County star has revealed that she hates being single and really likes this relationship, as she feels secure. But on the previous season of the show, Vicki did hint that she wanted to get married. She also asked him if he wanted to marry her in a low voice before sipping some wine. He didn’t hear it, but fans thought the scene was hilarious. It sounds like he hasn’t proposed to Vicki, but she could still be hoping for a proposal. She may not even need a proposal, but she may want a big wedding, as she’s a hopeless romantic. With two failed marriages behind her, it sounds like she wants to make this the perfect one.

Vicki Gunvalson is currently filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.