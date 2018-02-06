‘Far Cry 5’ Season Pass Includes DLC Filled With Zombies, Aliens And ‘Far Cry 3’

When Far Cry 5 is released in March, players will work to dismantle The Project at Eden’s Gate cult in a rural Montana county. The first-person shooter will feature a character creator, co-op, and an open-world map. As the launch grows closer, new details on the latest installment of the Far Cry franchise are plentiful.

Most recently, Ubisoft confirmed three pieces of downloadable content for the first-person shooter. With purchase of the Far Cry 5 season pass, players will gain access to three separate adventures, the first of which is titled Hours of Darkness. According to the Ubisoft website, this DLC will have players battling enemies in Vietnam. The Dead Living Zombies DLC will be the next to be released and lets players fight off the undead. The final DLC, Lost on Mars, takes players to Mars where they engage alien arachnids.

DLC that features a massive departure from the base game narrative is nothing new to the Far Cry franchise. In 2013, a stand alone expansion, called Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, for Far Cry 3 had players exploring a fictional version of 2007 as if it were imagined in the 1980s. Perhaps that is why the season pass for Far Cry 5 also includes a copy of Far Cry 3.

Ubisoft

The Far Cry 5 season pass also comes with the Far Cry 3 Classic Edition. This version of the game includes all the single-player content from the 2013 title. Although PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition will release this summer, players that purchase it as part of the Far Cry 5 season pass will get it a month early. Of course, PC players that purchase a season pass will also receive a copy of Far Cry 3. According to the Far Cry 5 website, the Gold Edition of the game also includes a copy of Far Cry 3.

Far Cry 5 is set to release on March 27 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As players destabilize the cult in Hope County, Montana, they can recruit NPC allies and even invite a friend to help them. In fact, the entire campaign can be played solo or in cooperative play. As the Inquisitr reported, though, only the host player advances their World Progression while playing in co-op. There is also a tether between co-op players in Far Cry 5.