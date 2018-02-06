Top WWE Star, Current Champion Extends Contract With Company

A current champion has decided to extend his contract for another four years, according to PWInsider. Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be staying in WWE at least until 2022, as he has reportedly agreed on terms. Over the past year, The Miz has been one of the top heels on Raw, and recently commenced his eighth reign as Intercontinental Champion by defeating Roman Reigns with the help of The Miztourage on the 25th Anniversary show of Raw. He would retain the IC title in their rematch, also with help from Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

The Miz was voted Wrestler of the Year by Rolling Stone. Some of the explanations of why he was voted included, being a de facto leader of Raw while Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was out, the impact of him and the IC title being “synonymous” over the tenure of his career, and the stability of the IC title while he held it. Another major reason explained by Rolling Stone was his feud with Daniel Bryan, stemming from their encounter on Talking Smack.

Since then, the feud with Bryan and Miz continues to be active, particularly since Miz performs the Corey Graves-named “it kicks” as a mockery of Bryan. His ability to last over 30 minutes in the 2017 Royal Rumble was also considered a pivotal factor in him winning the award.

To everyone that never wanted to listen to me when I said I was a main eventer, @WrestleMania caliber, and a certified A-List star…you feel stupid yet? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/sO71ES97kH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 6, 2018

The PWInsider report adds that WWE wanted to lock The Miz into a longer deal, and the four-year term is what they agreed to. One of the biggest perks that Miz has is that he is one of the longest tenured competitors in the company.

In addition to his WWE commitments in the ring, Miz has wore various hats such as a commentator, Tough Enough host, and movie actor. His latest project is with his wife, Maryse, as they will be starting a reality show about their lives as a couple.

For more than 10 years, Miz has been a staple in the WWE, winning the WWE, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championship during his tenure. Perhaps The Miz’s biggest season of his career was being able to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Randy Orton on a November 2010 episode of Raw, and then go on and defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 27 to retain the title.