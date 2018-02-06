‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy And Liam Baby Gender Revealed

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) head to see the OB-GYN for a glimpse of their bundle of joy. Steffy keeps pressuring Liam to forgive her, but he’s not ready. If anything could soften his heart, maybe it’s finding out whether he and Steffy are expecting a son or a daughter. New B&B spoilers hint at the gender of their child and offer fans a peek at the future of Leffy and their child.

Meet Dr. Phillips

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that CBS brought in a ringer to play Steffy’s doc. Robin Givens (Mike Tyson’s ex-wife and recent Riverdale star) has a three-episode arc as the baby doctor who reveals the gender to Steffy and Liam. But before Steffy talks Liam into going to the doctor with her, she confronts Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Steffy is doubly worried now that Hope is back in town and has good reason to be.

Liam and Hope have a history and she certainly never betrayed him the way Steffy just did. One thing you can be sure of – Hope would never have fallen into bed with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), but that’s what Liam pictures every time he looks at Steffy. Next week, Steffy corners Hope and demands to know if she’s pursuing Liam or plans to. As of now, Hope is just a shoulder for Liam to cry on, but it could certainly turn into more, and Steffy pushing things won’t help.

Baby Boy Spencer Or Baby Girl?

Remember the day that everything turned bad for Steffy? She got the paternity test results that showed Liam was the daddy. Steffy was daydreaming about her and Liam spending time with their child played by little Ford Clifton, actor Scott Clifton’s almost 2-year-old son. Everything turned to ashes moments later when Liam found the paternity test and her fantasy of a little Liam look-a-like was shattered. It seems that B&B is revisiting her daydream to make it a reality.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Steffy is a bundle of nerves after confronting Hope. She wants her marriage to work out, and she and Liam head to the baby doc for an ultrasound. Bold spoilers from set sources say it’s a boy and that Ford Clifton was back on set shooting new scenes for a flash-forward sequence of Steffy imagining a happy future with her, Liam, and their son. This all happens after they find out it’s a boy.

Did you catch the new original song at the end of today's episode? The romantic ballad "End of Time" played as Steffy daydreams about her future life with Liam and their child. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XqElGGidkM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2017

Will The Baby Boy Reveal Soften Liam’s Heart?

B&B spoilers tease that Steffy continues to beg Liam’s forgiveness, but she can’t make any headway because he can’t see past the betrayal. Liam told Steffy that he hates her, can’t love her, and sees his father’s hands on her whenever he looks at her. How can Steffy get past Liam’s hurt and outrage? Steffy might not be able to, but maybe that little baby can thaw out his frozen heart. When Liam finds out he’s having a son, maybe he’ll see things differently.

One thing Liam doesn’t want is for his child to grow up like he did – with no dad – because his mom was trying to protect him from Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that once Liam learns Steffy’s carrying a boy, he might change his tune. Perhaps Liam will see a chance to be better than Bill by being active and involved in his son’s life from the start. If anything could get Liam to open his heart to Steffy once again, it might be the son they’ll soon share.

Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on tomorrow’s Bridge wedding shocker, Bill’s outrageous scam to help Steffy’s marriage, Ridge’s plan to punish Bill, and the rest of the action for the rest of this week. Watch CBS every day for new B&B episodes, and come back here often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.