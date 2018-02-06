‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary’s Awful Blackmail Scheme — Threatens To Expose Tessa-Mariah On Air

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be back to playing dirty soon. She will feel like she has to fight for what she wants, which will lead to her choosing to blackmail someone on Thursday, February 8.

Hilary And Mariah’s Feud Stronger Than Ever

As SheKnows Soaps pointed out, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary’s feud is stronger than ever. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary pushes Mariah’s buttons every chance she gets. While Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah aren’t together anymore, it’s clear from her demeanor that their friendship is a sore spot.

It certainly doesn’t help that Devon has blocked all Hilary’s requests since he bought GC Buzz. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Hilary thought Devon’s company was merging with GC Buzz. Instead, Devon points out that he bought the company and he’s the boss.

Mariah Is Still Useful To Hilary

While Hilary doesn’t like to admit it, Mariah is useful to her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon still has a soft spot for Mariah as a friend. Mariah is also close to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), which Hilary could use to her benefit down the road. Another option is she may try to pit Devon against Tessa and Mariah to get her way with her ex-husband.

Hilary Craves More Power

Young and the Restless spoilers explain that what Hilary really craves is power. She wants an office, parking spot, and complete control of her show. Hilary mentioned on Tuesday’s show that she has several other projects she would like to work on as well. She really needs Devon in her corner to finance her shows.

It’s possible that Hilary will end up telling Mariah that she either sticks with her or she will expose one of her dark secrets. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Hilary knows how bad it bothered Mariah when Tessa read her journal without permission. It isn’t a jump for her to assume if she exposed something personal about her on the air, it wouldn’t get under her skin.

If Hilary goes this route, it won’t be long until Genoa City knows about Tessa and Mariah’s kiss. It could turn out to be a huge media circus, with Mariah, once again, completely exposed and vulnerable about her feelings for Tessa.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.