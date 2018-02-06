‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer May Have A New Boyfriend

Teen Mom 2 fans believe that Leah Messer may have a brand new man in her life after some tweets that seem to hint that she’s in a new relationship. While Messer hasn’t publicly announced a new romance, fans think she’s been hinting that she may be crushing on someone special.

According to a February 6 report by In Touch Weekly, Leah Messer has fans buzzing about the possibility that she is dating someone new. This week, Messer took to her Twitter account to write a cryptic tweet, seemingly hinting that she’s got feelings for someone.

“You make me want to write a song,” the tweet stated.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Leah Messer has been unlucky in love in the past. Leah married the father of her twin girls Ali and Aleeah, Corey Simms, not long after the twins’ birth. However, their marriage was short lived. Corey served Leah with divorce papers after finding out that she had cheated on him with her high school boyfriend. The divorce was rocky, but the pair eventually began to create a co-parenting relationship.

A couple of years later, Leah Messer met and married Jeremy Calvert. The pair welcomed a daughter, Addie, but their marriage was full of problems. Teen Mom 2 viewers watched as Leah was left home with three children while Jeremy spent days and weeks away from the family due to his work schedule. When Leah reached her breaking point, she decided to seek professional treatment by entering a rehab facility. Messer and Calvert finalized their divorce while Leah was still in rehab.

Since their divorce, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert had remained friends, and have been working on their co-parenting relationship. In fact, many Teen Mom 2 fans have rooted for the pair to get back together after flirting online. While they seemingly haven’t ruled it out, it looks like it may be too late if Leah has already moved on and is dating someone new.

Perhaps Teen Mom 2 fans will get answers when the show returns with brand new episodes on MTV starring Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and Chelsea Houska later this year.