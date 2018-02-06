Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Shotgun Wedding Rumors: Fans Think They Know Why Wedding Date Was Suddenly Changed

Whether Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth got pregnant before they were married is one of the biggest debates currently being waged in the Duggar fandom, according to Radar Online. While some think the pair may have had a roll in the hay before they took a trip down the aisle, others are convinced there is no way it is possible.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s due date was recently leaked by her father-in-law, Terry Forsyth, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Joy’s due date was confirmed to be around February 14-16, which means she likely got pregnant either just before her wedding or on her wedding night. As it has been rumored that Duggar families plan weddings around the bride’s ovulation, it could actually be the case, as odd as it sounds.

If Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth didn’t get pregnant before the wedding, why would the family abruptly move the ceremony? Some believe the other wedding date was in place as a decoy so that fans wouldn’t attend the bash, but others don’t buy this, as the decor at the wedding was distinctly autumn themed.

Some think that the reason her date was moved up was because the pair was caught kissing or doing something they are forbidden to do as Duggar children, but not necessarily having sex. In order to make sure that they were as pure as possible, the family moved up the wedding.

Joseph Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s older brother, also did the same thing with his wedding to his bride, Kendra Caldwell. The pair announced a date and then had it moved up abruptly.

It is possible that Joe and Kendra were also caught doing something they weren’t supposed to do and were also forced to move up their wedding to cover for them.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, however, has been secretive about her due date and hasn’t answered fan speculation that she and Austin conceived before their wedding night. She has posted photos to her Instagram that prove she is still pregnant, though some fans wonder if she is sharing old photos to throw fans off the scent of already having given birth.