The Young and the Restless spoilers for Valentine’s Day in Genoa City reveal two exes get cozy, there’s a proposal, and one long-suffering couple renews their vows in a heartfelt ceremony. New Y&R pics leaked from CBS reveal that V-Day at the Top of the Tower will be chock full of romance, surprises, and a tender moment for one family struggling to put itself back together. Here’s what to expect next week on YR for the most romantic day of the year.

Billy Sweeps Victoria Off Her Feet – JT Irritated

As it turns out, Y&R spoilers tease that more than one ring might be handed out on February 14 in Genoa City. The latest info from She Knows Soaps promises that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) are fast-tracking their relationship, but things look less than rosy for the reunited exes next week.

Not only do the new pics from CBS daytime show Victoria and JT looking irritated at one another, but JT won’t be happy when Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) swoops in to take his ex-wife for a dip and a dance. Although Billy is at TOTT with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), he takes a moment to annoy JT by sweeping Vikki off her feet. Check out the pics of JT, Vikki, and Billy below.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: So Many Valentine’s Day Photos — Vow Renewal, Engagement, Fights! Y&R JT and Vikki

Y&R JT

Y&R Vikki and JT

Y&R Billy and Victoria2

Y&R Billy and Victoria

Y&R Billy and Victoria

Who Gets A Ring, Who Gets Annoyed?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Billy has a stunning surprise for his honey Phyllis. Judging by the shocked look on her face, it might be a ring that Billy gives Phyllis, but if you look closely at the pics below, it almost looks more like a key that’s the gift. Philly is getting more serious as a couple, so Billy might put a ring on it, or maybe he’s moving them out of her daughter’s apartment and into their own place.

One person on the prowl in Genoa City is Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan), and she’s looking pretty in pink. Hilary seems to be flying solo, but since her biological clock is ticking like Big Ben, maybe she’ll corner Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and see if he’ll give her a biological “specimen” so she won’t have a baby with a stranger. See pics of Hilary, Phyllis, and Billy below.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: So Many Valentine’s Day Photos — Vow Renewal, Engagement, Fights! Y&R Phyllis

Y&R Hilary

Y&R Hilary

Y&R Billy and Phyllis

Y&R Billy and Phyllis

Y&R Billy and Phyllis

Y&R Spoilers – A Sweet Vow Renewal

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Christmas showed that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) had a picturesque renewal of their wedding vows, but it meant nothing. This week, Nikki took Arturo the contractor up to a room at the GCAC and talked him out of his tool belt then did a walk of shame. Clearly, there is no love lost between Nikki and The Mustache.

But for Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil), things are much better. The pair renews their vows for Valentine’s Day with their kids on hand, and it even looks like Lily is finally bonding with baby Sam. Lily’s got her ring on and might add a new one to her collection as ‘Lane’ pursues a newfound love after the recent troubles. See the sweet pics of the ceremony below.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: So Many Valentine’s Day Photos — Vow Renewal, Engagement, Fights! Y&R Cane and Lily kiss

Y&R Cane and Lily

Y&R vow renewal

Y&R Cane and Lily

Y&R Ashby family

Y&R Lily, Sam, Maddie, and Cane

Y&R Lily and Cane

Y&R Ashby family

Y&R Maddie and Sam

Y&R Cane and Charlie

The End Of Nick And Chelsea

Y&R spoilers reveal that Melissa Claire Egan is confirmed to leave the CBS soap soon and so it’s a countdown to Chelsea Newman’s February sweeps exit. This week, Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central predict that Chelsea will soon be cornered after she’s caught hacking Fenmore’s and selling her own designs on the sly to build up a fast and fat stack of cash.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: So Many Valentine’s Day Photos — Vow Renewal, Engagement, Fights! Y&R Nick and Chelsea

Y&R Nick and Chelsea

This week, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) begins to question if Chelsea has fallen back into her old wicked ways and Phyllis is out to bust her. Judging by the CBS photos for YR‘s Valentine’s episode, seen above, Nick is frustrated with Chelsea’s dishonesty, and these two are about to bust up in a big way as Egan prepares to exit Genoa City.

Catch up now on the latest Y&R spoilers on Greg Rikaart’s return as Kevin for Chelsea’s exit story, Jack’s brutal firing from Jabot at the hands of recast Kyle, and rumors of Justin Hartley back as Adam for Chelsea’s final moments in Genoa City. Watch CBS daytime for the latest YR episodes and come back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.