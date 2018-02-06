Fans Are Convinced Jessa Duggar Seewald Is Pregnant Due To This One Clue

Is Jessa Duggar Seewald expecting baby number three? Rumors have been circulating for several months now that the Duggar beauty would be making an announcement any day now. The reality TV star hasn’t said anything yet, but fans are pretty convinced the mother of two is about to be a mother of three.

Previously, fans were convinced Jessa was pregnant only because they believed she didn’t want to be upstaged. Now, fans are almost positive she’s expecting because of one little clue: the Duggar daughter hasn’t shown a picture of her entire body since December.

While this may have nothing to do with anything, the Jessa Duggar Seewald actually has avoided showing her belly in the past few months. Although this could be a coincidence, most Duggar moms-to-be hide their belly before making their grand announcement.

Kendra Duggar actually took a picture before her announcement in which she was obstructed behind someone’s entire body, which made the pregnancy rumors circulate. She then confirmed she was pregnant just a few weeks later, right before Christmas time. She had her husband, Joe Duggar, recently announced that they are expecting a baby boy. She has not released her due date, but fans believe it is some time this summer.

Jessa Duggar Seewald’s Instagram has thus far mostly been filled with photos of her two young boys. She has had her share of being mommy-shamed for the photos she’s taken, with fans claiming she has allowed her boys too much leeway. The Duggar family is often criticized in the opposite manner, with fans concerned that the Duggars are instead too strict on their children and use corporal punishment.

The reality star has been under fire for allowing her son to chew on the tag of a toy, which fans suggesting that other mothers might allow their children to do so, too, which could result in choking.

She and her husband have also been criticized for “allowing” their sons to put father Ben Seewald’s phone in the toilet.

Jessa has also often been accused of being the “mean sister” and wanting all of the attention on her. With three other Duggars expecting, fans believe she’ll want to make her own announcement as soon as possible.