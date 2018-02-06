Melania Trump’s $7,149 Ralph Lauren Camel Wrap Coat Sold Out In Yellow – Italian Cashmere At Its Finest

First Lady Melania Trump made a big splash recently on her trip to Ohio when she donned a bright yellow coat for her visit to a children’s hospital in Cincinnati, as reported by the Inquisitr. The bright canary yellow-colored coat gained extraordinary attention due to the way Melania wore it slung over her shoulders, which left her arms and hands covered. The coat also allowed some Twitter users to theorize that Melania was hiding her hands from President Donald Trump and his grasp.

It turns out that Melania wore a pretty pricey yellow shield because the designer coat cost thousands of dollars and is no longer available for sale – at least not by a readily accessible retailer. According to Pop Sugar, Melania’s coat was designed by Ralph Lauren. The specific yellow-colored Ralph Lauren wrap coat was comprised of fine cashmere, with the latest price of the coat listed at $7,149, which was last on sale at FarFetch, according to Lyst, a website that checks more than 450 retailers on a daily basis.

As seen on the Ralph Lauren website, there is a similar camel coat with an outsized silhouette. With Melania often choosing to wear customized designer fare as well as off-the-rack designs, it can be an investigative journey to determine the exact price and style of the clothing she has worn.

Melania Trump in her bright yellow coat. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Although the website explains from the designer’s description that Melania’s coat is comprised of Italian-made cashmere, the coat itself was made in the United States. The coat came complete with a length long enough for the hem to hit the wearer below their knees, around calf level.

The camel colored version of the Ralph Lauren coat is still available for sale in a limited size and is priced at $4,950 on the designer’s website as of this writing. With an eye-catching open front, long sleeves, and lapels that feature sharp peaks, the coat was designed to grab attention.

Melania wore the yellow coat with the matching belt but chose to leave the coat open and flowing over her shoulders once again like a cape. Melania paired the canary coat with a bright yellow sweater. Melania also wore a leather skirt from Hervé Pierre with a slit in the front and a pair of leopard-print heels.