Tyga Reportedly Missing Ex Kylie Jenner More Than Ever

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, is struggling to move on after she welcomed a baby with Travis Scott on February 1.

Kylie Jenner expressed on an episode of Life of Kylie that the pair split in 2017 because she felt she was “too young” and didn’t want to feel like he “took something away from her.” The young mother stated that there was nothing wrong with the pair’s relationship, she just thought things were moving too fast.

However, it is ironic that Kylie wanted to break-up because of the fast paced nature of the relationship, but ended up getting pregnant almost immediately afterward with someone else’s baby.

Those close to Tyga say he is struggling emotionally to reconcile with the split, and may want to take a DNA test to prove the baby is his.

Kylie Jenner, however, is publicly putting on a face that she and Travis Scott are over the moon with the baby birth, despite rumors that the pair have been fighting “non-stop” since the child was born. It has even been rumored that the pair may put a custody agreement in place in case they do decide to go their separate ways so they can both see their daughter.

Tyga’s feelings may be reciprocated by the reality star and lip kit mogul, as it was stated that Travis is not necessarily “all there” when hanging out with Kylie Jenner. Instead, she has been turning to her ex, Tyga, to help cope with all of the difficult feelings.

Although Tyga may be considering a reunion with Kylie Jenner, rumors have swirled that he and Bella Hadid are seeing one another after she once again split from on-again, off-again ex The Weeknd.

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret for the entire nine months, however it is reported that the young mother had anyone seeing her during that time period sign a $10 million NDA (non-disclosure agreement) in order to make sure no one leaked anything to the media.

Pals like Kyle Richards and Chrissy Teigen played it cool when asked if Kylie was expecting, both saying they can’t comment.