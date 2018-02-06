‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Attacked By Murderer In His Hospital Bed

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that things are about to go from bad to worse for Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). The character has already been dealing with a mystery illness, and fans know it has been caused by his best friend, John Black, poisoning him. Now, Steve’s life will be hanging in the balance, and someone will attack him.

According to a February 6 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Steve’s health is going to continue to get worse, and he’ll eventually find himself in the hospital. Steve will be fighting for his life against the toxic poison that has been put into his system by John Black. As he tries to recover while in the hospital, he’ll be attacked by a murderer who is trying to end his life. It looks like Steve will be forced to fight off his assailant, although he could be on his deathbed. When Steve learns that there is a plan to kill him, he may eventually put the pieces together and realize that his recent health problems aren’t a coincidence, which could be the beginning of the end for John Black and his wild antics.

As many Days of Our Lives fans know, there is a murder plot to kill Steve Johnson, but viewers have no idea why. There are so many questions surrounding Steve’s illness and John’s behavior. Some fans believe that John may have been brainwashed or that there is more to the story that viewers just don’t know yet. Bille Reed is reportedly set to return to Salem as part of the poisoning storyline.

In addition, Days of Our Lives has teased that John’s plan is going to start to go south when Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) find out that he’s behind Steve’s poisoning. John will panic when he learns that Will knows about his secret. He’ll hold Will at gunpoint and eventually lock him in the DiMera mausoleum.

Days of Our Lives fans can watch how all of the drama between Steve Johnson and John Black plays out weekday afternoons on NBC.