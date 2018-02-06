Chip And Joanna Gaines Go Above And Beyond For One Of Their Last ‘Fixer Upper’ Families

Chip and Joanna Gaines are going all out for their final episodes of Fixer Upper. As the series winds down in its fifth and final year, the renovation stars are doing things they’ve never done in the history of the show. How are Chip and Joanna giving back after all these years on Fixer Upper?

Chip And Joanna Go Above And Beyond On Fixer Upper

According to NBC4i, the Fixer Upper stars worked with the Copp family to make their house wheelchair accessible for their two boys, who suffer from a rare genetic disease. But Chip and Joanna surprised everyone when they took things a step further and paid off the family’s mortgage.

For the Copp family, the move was more than a simple act of kindness.

“We’re so excited [and] at the same time, we’re just still trying to breathe it all in,” Jody Copp revealed after the show. “As far as the house, just being able to move in and what it’s provided the boys, the accessibility, it’s just been amazing.”

Fixer Upper Pays Off Family’s Mortgage

Jody’s boys, Calan, 9, and Lawson, 5, have a genetic condition that makes walking difficult. Doctors do not know if the walking issues will get worse over time. Despite mounting medical bills, the family was able to raise enough funds to buy a home two years ago.

But the house was not equipped to handle wheelchairs, making it almost impossible for the boys to navigate throughout the home. Enter Chip and Joanna, who helped make the Copp family’s home wheelchair accessible in a recent episode of Fixer Upper’s final season.

Shortly after the episode aired, Chip asked fans on social media to help him pay off the Copp family’s home loan. Enough fans answered Chip’s call, and Jody’s wife, Melissa Copp, shared on Facebook that her mortgage had been paid and they are now living a mortgage-free life. The move is a first for Chip and Joanna, who typically do not work beyond the renovation.

Chip Spends Quality Time With Duke

In addition to the financial help, Chip and Joanna also arranged for former NFL star Tim Tebow to drop in and hang out with the Copp family. While Tebow was at the house, Chip and his youngest son, Duke, headed out to buy a few gifts for the family.

Things were going pretty smooth until Duke hilariously pointed out that it is impossible to shop with his father, who gets too distracted and wants to buy everything in sight.

Chip And Joanna Walk Away From Fixer Upper

This past fall, Chip and Joanna announced that they are walking away from Fixer Upper after Season 5. The couple thanked fans for their support over the years and revealed that they quit because they wanted to spend more time with their family. Although Chip and Joanna denied rumors of a pregnancy, they revealed that they were expecting another child last month.

Chip and Joanna Gaines share four kids together: Drake, 12; Ella, 11; Duke, 9; and Emmie Kay, 7.

Season 5 of Fixer Upper continues Tuesday nights on HGTV.