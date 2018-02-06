When Will Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Welcome Their First Child?

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Monday night and during their visit, they chatted with host Andy Cohen about Maloney’s future pregnancy.

After playing a guessing game with photos of their co-stars’ potential babies, Andy Cohen asked Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz when they planned to start a family.

“We like babies, we talk about babies,” Tom Schwartz said.

“The minute people stop asking,” Katie Maloney replied.

According to Katie Maloney, she’s sick of people asking her when she and Tom Schwartz will start their family. However, she’s made it quite clear that she would love to be a mom at some point throughout the past few seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been dating since fans first met them in January 2013 on the very first season of Vanderpump Rules. Since then, the couple has tied the knot for an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 that aired last year. As fans will recall, the couple faced hardships in the weeks leading up to their August 2016 ceremony but ultimately decided to move forward with their Northern California wedding.

Since tying the knot a year and a half ago, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been going strong, despite a brief cheating scandal on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:34pm PST

In October of last year, Katie Maloney spoke to Us Weekly magazine about her and Tom Schwartz’s plans to start a family, stating that while they definitely want kids eventually, they want to enjoy their marriage for a while first.

Katie Maloney also told Us Weekly magazine that her married life with Tom Schwartz was much better than their dating life. As she explained, it’s much easier to be in a solid relationship than one that made her question where she was heading.

To see more of Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.