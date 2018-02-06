September 11 Terrorist Sues Trump, Says He Has Evidence Of Collusion

A federal prisoner claims he has evidence proving Donald Trump is guilty of collusion, but it has nothing to do with the Russians and the information is likely to never cross the desk of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Zacarias Moussaoui, 49, known as the “20th hijacker” for his role in the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, made his claim in a federal lawsuit filed in Colorado.

Moussaoui claims Trump is responsible for the “psychological torture” he has been going through while serving his time in solitary confinement, according to Fox 31 in Denver.

“They are trying to break me psychologically,” he wrote.

Trump’s collusion is not with Vladimir Putin, but with Saudi princes responsible for conspiring with the CIA, the FBI and Osama bin Laden to attack the United States, according to Moussaoui.

In his handwritten petition, Moussaoui claims Trump will not allow him access to attorneys who could help him prove his allegations.

In what he describes as “an abundance of caution,” Moussaoui says his legal action should not be construed as a petition against the Department of Justice or the FBI.

Moussaoui says he has been assaulted by other inmates at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. The prison has been used for some of the most dangerous criminals in the federal system including Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols, former FBI agent Robert Hanssen and former CIA agent Harold Nicholson, both of whom gave classified information to Russia, white supremacist killer Matthew Hale, Atlanta Olympics bomber Eric Rudolph and Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the first attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.

A federal jury convicted Moussaoui in 2006 for his role in the September 11 hijackings and attacks. Evidence introduced at his trial indicated Moussaoui was scheduled to have been one of those involved in the attacks, but he had been arrested on an unrelated charge.

Zacarias Moussaoui listens to video testimony from former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice during his trial in March 2006. Donna Verkouteren / AP Images

Federal prosecutors were able to seek the death penalty after a judge agreed with their contention that the lies Moussaoui told the FBI agents who were interrogating him kept them from being able to prevent at least some of the deaths that occurred on September 11.

The judge elected to sentence Moussaoui to life in prison without possibility of parole after the jury was unable to come to a decision. Moussaoui was defiant throughout the entire trial and sentencing proceedings, shouting “God save Osama bin Laden- you will never get him,” as he was being sentenced, according to NBC News.