Kailyn Lowry Address Rumors That She’s Leaving ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry has been at the center of a lot of drama over the past few months, and now there are rumors flying that she may actually be leaving Teen Mom 2. Fans freaked out after a tweet went out asking the reality star if she had planned to leave the series, as Lowry’s story has been one of the most interesting ones for the franchise.

On February 5, one Teen Mom 2 fan took to Twitter to ask Kailyn Lowry about the rumors that she may be leaving the MTV series. Lowry, who has been busy writing books, appearing on other reality shows, and working on her Coffee Convos podcast, replied to the fan and set everyone’s minds at ease by revealing that she’s not leaving.

Kailyn Lowry joked about the rumors and replied, “Not that I know of,” when asked if she would be leaving Teen Mom 2. The next day, Lowry revealed that she was “filming,” and many fans believed that she was referring to filming the new season of the MTV reality series. In addition, Kailyn praised her time on the show, revealing that if she would never have signed on for the series that she would likely be on a “similar path” as her mother, who Lowry has revealed is an alcoholic. Lowry thanked MTV for the opportunity, which eventually led her to other opportunities such as her books and podcast.

I’ve been on tv for almost 10 years and i don’t know where i would be if i never signed a contract. Probably a more similar path to my mother — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

So as crazy as it can be, thanks for the opportunity… which ultimately made me want to work for even more (other) opportunities @MTV — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 6, 2018

Fans are looking forward to the next batch of episodes, as there has been a lot of drama happening, especially in Kailyn Lowry’s life, since the previous season ended. Since the last season, Teen Mom 2 fans know that Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, began dating her co-star, Briana DeJesus. The relationship led to a lot of animosity between the cast members and eventually resulted in multiple Twitter feuds. Kail even dissed Briana on her podcast, saying that they would never be friends due to the level of disrespect she’s gotten from DeJesus since she began a relationship with Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 fans can expect to see Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Leah Messer, back for a new season of the show later this year.