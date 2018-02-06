Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2018: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars Re-ignite Feud Rumors, Pair Now Ready To Move On

The tandem of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson is, undeniably, one of the most popular pairings in the history of Hollywood. The pair effortlessly captured the hearts of many after they successfully portrayed their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades series. However, rumors suggest that Jamie and Dakota are currently not on good terms.

Radar Online previously claimed that Jamie Dornan is mad at his onscreen partner because of her diva attitude on the set of the Fifty Shades Freed movie. An unnamed source stated that Dakota Johnson was “out of control” while she was filming the third installment of the popular erotic romantic drama film series. The tipster even said that the management had to ask the help of Melanie Griffith to talk to her Dakota about her character.

The informant also revealed that, aside from Jamie Dornan, other stars of the imminent Fifty Shades Freed movie were also disappointed at Dakota Johnson’s behavior. It was even claimed that most cast, staff, and crew are “very happy” that they would no longer be working with the 28-year-old American actress-model since the upcoming film is going to be the series’ final installment. “It’s so bad that Jamie doesn’t speak to Dakota anymore,” the insider said.

Adding fuel to the hounding feud rumors are the recent statements of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, which hinted that they are not interested to do another Fifty Shades movie together. Express shared that the husband of Amelia Warner spoke with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly recently and revealed that he and his leading lady are not doing another movie after Fifty Shades Freed. The 35-year-old Irish actor added that they are “getting too old” for the roles.

“[EL James] wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen… we’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do that again.”

The publication added that Dakota Johnson has also revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Fifty Shades Freed is going to be the last film of the series. The on-screen partner of Jamie Dornan was also quick to debunk the rumors saying that her character, Anastasia Steele, could possibly get her own movie. “No, I don’t think so,” Dakota said.

Dakota Johnson is joined by handsome co-star Jamie Dornan for Fifty Shades Freed photocall https://t.co/Z4Zadfbb2j — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 25, 2018

Because of this, some fans cannot help but guess that the Fifty Shades Freed stars are really at war. Amid these spat reports, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are showing no traces of a bad blood during their press tours for their forthcoming movie. In fact, on Monday, they were all smiles during a brief talk about the series’ last installment at the C a Vous studios in Paris, as reported by Daily Mail.

Though the feud rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither of the Fifty Shades Freed stars has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, devoted supporters of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Catch the Fifty Shades Freed movie on Friday, Feb. 9. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!