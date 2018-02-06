Camilla Parker Bowles Will Reportedly Never Be Crowned Queen Of England

With Queen Elizabeth II getting up there in age, it’s only a matter of time before Prince Charles inherits the crown. But when Charles finally gets his turn on the throne, it will be an uphill battle if his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, wants to be named Queen of England.

Will Camilla Be Called Queen Of England?

According to the Week, there is very little chance that Camilla will be granted the title of Queen of England after Charles takes the throne. The debate over Camilla’s title has become a hot topic as of late, with Kensington Palace testing the waters by launching a PR campaign to help revive Camilla’s public image.

But if Camilla doesn’t take the title of Queen, what will we call her once her husband gets the crown?

What Title Will Camilla Take?

Camilla currently goes by the title of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall, a name she took when she wed Charles 13 years ago. Because Charles is known as the Prince of Wales, Camilla is technically entitled to the label Princess of Wales, though she has never picked up the name.

This is mainly because the Princess of Wales is closely tied to Princess Diana, Charles’ late ex-wife. The official word is that Camilla will be called Princess Consort when Charles inherits the crown, though she could try and take on the name of the queen.

The only problem is that the public is not willing to call her queen.

Most Brits Disapprove of Camilla And Charles

A recent poll shows that most citizens of the United Kingdom do not think Camilla should be called queen. Some 67 percent of people polled believed that Camilla should stick with the name Princess Consort.

This lines up with a similar poll in 2015 in which 55 percent of Brits said no to giving Camilla a royal title. Public opinion, of course, could change in the coming years, and it certainly looks like the royal palace is hoping that will happen by the time Charles takes the throne.

Camilla Never Wanted To Become Queen — Until Now

Before Camilla’s wedding with Charles, the royal house stated regarding her title. At the time, Camilla said that she does not intend to be named queen once Charles is in charge.

That said, Clarence House now refuses to comment on the matter, which could be an indication that Camilla has changed mind.

“It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH the Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne,” the statement revealed.

What About Kate Middleton?

Although it sounds like Camilla has a long way to go before she wins over the public, the same cannot be said of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

In fact, Middleton remains one of the most well-liked members of the royal family and probably won’t face any public resistance to a queenly title once William becomes king.

Nothing official has been confirmed, but there’s a good chance Kate will be called Queen Consort Katherine once Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are done ruling.