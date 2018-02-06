Cadet Bone Spurs: Slam On ‘Draft Dodging’ Trump From Sen. Tammy Duckworth, An Iraq War Hero, Goes Viral

Senator Tammy Duckworth is not backing off her criticism of Donald Trump, again referring to the president as “Cadet Bone Spurs” in a dig against his Vietnam War draft dodging after Trump called Democrats “treasonous” for refusing to stand during his State of the Union address.

Duckworth has been using the phrase often to describe Trump, who she has termed a “draft dodger” after he was granted a series of deferrals from serving in Vietnam after claiming he suffered from bone spurs in his foot. Duckworth has been especially critical of Donald Trump when he tries to slam Democrats as soft on the military, and her background gives her quite a bit of standing in that area. Duckworth was a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in Iraq and received a Purple Heart after she lost both of her legs when the helicopter was struck by a grenade and crashed.

Tammy Duckworth again renewed the Cadet Bone Spurs moniker after Trump’s latest attack on Democrats. This week, the president called Democrats “un-American” and “treasonous” for refusing to stand and clap for him during his State of the Union speech.

“Can we call that treason?” Trump said (via the Huffington Post). “Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

Tammy Duckworth did not take lightly to the charges, reminding “Cadet Bone Spurs” that he is not the king of America.

“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” she wrote on Twitter. “I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: 'Cadet Bone Spurs' Won't Tell Me When To Clap | HuffPost #SmartNews https://t.co/CenPQLIhpR — drkm (@kimSturd) February 6, 2018

Duckworth is not the only one hinting that Trump is hypocritical when it comes to his reverence for the United States. This weekend, he was criticized for skipping the national anthem before the Super Bowl at a party he held in his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort. Before the game started, Trump and guests were treated to a private performance from a college marching band and cheerleading squad. Trump took time to personally thank the cheerleaders, causing him to miss the national anthem. Just a few hours before the game, Trump had issued a statement calling on Americans to stand with respect during the anthem.

Tammy Duckworth’s slam against Donald Trump went viral on Tuesday. In the morning, the term Cadet Bone Spurs was among the biggest trending terms on Twitter.