LuAnn De Lesseps Is Reportedly Filming The Aftermath Of Her Arrest For ‘RHONY’ Season 10

LuAnn de Lesseps is ready to expose her past arrest on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

According to a new report, LuAnn de Lesseps is currently in the midst of filming on the 10th season of the Bravo TV reality show and she isn’t holding back when it comes to the dark moments she’s faced in the aftermath of her drunken arrest on Christmas Eve.

“Luann is filming all about her sobriety, and even about her time going to recovery meetings,” a source revealed to Radar Online on February 6.

Following her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida at the end of last year, the 52-year-old reality star and mother of two entered into a treatment program for alcohol abuse. She also issued a public apology to anyone she offended with her behavior on that fateful evening.

As some fans may have seen, LuAnn de Lesseps admitted to being in a bad place emotionally during her trip to Florida for the holidays and said the visit was her first since her December 2016 wedding to her now-ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. De Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr. tied the knot on New Year’s Eve and parted ways just over seven months later.

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

In addition to LuAnn de Lesseps reportedly filming private moments about her recovery, she was recently joined by her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill and Sonja Morgan, at a wellness retreat in Connecticut. During their trip, de Lesseps was completely sober and doing well.

Since her arrest, LuAnn de Lesseps has been making it quite clear that she is taking the charges against her very seriously and even hired an assistant who is alcohol and drug-free.

LuAnn de Lesseps is due to return to Palm Beach next month to address the charges against her, including her disorderly conduct charge and her assault against a police officer charge.

To see more of LuAnn de Lesseps and her co-stars, including Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Carole Radziwill, and Dorinda Medley, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 when the show premieres on Bravo TV later this year.