Jill Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar Missing From Joe & Kendra’s Baby Reveal, Jessa And Jinger Duggar Say Congrats

Joe and Kendra Duggar captured the attention of Counting On fans this week by announcing the gender of their baby. They announced the pregnancy a few months after their wedding on Duggar family blog and Facebook, as they do not have their own social media accounts. This news brought Duggar near and far to congratulate the young couple, but Jill and Joy-Anna Duggar were missing from the crowd.

The 22-year-old Duggar and his 18-year-old wife got married in 2017 and took their honeymoon to Greece. Soon after they came back, they announced on a TLC short that they are pregnant. The fans have been wanting to hear more about their first baby, but the couple has kept it to themselves.

While most Duggars like to hold back on the gender reveal until the baby comes into the world, it seemed like Joe and Kendra could not keep the exciting news for themselves.

The Duggar family immediately joined in to congratulate the couple. Jessa and Ben, Jinger and Jeremy, as well as some of the younger Duggars got in front of the camera to say just how excited they are to have another baby boy in the family.

However, not all Duggars were there to share good wishes. Joy-Anna Duggar, whose due date is drawing close, and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were nowhere to be seen. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, who live very close to the expecting couple, also were missing.

Right now, the biggest drama that Jill faces is the fact that her family has been kicked off Counting On. Without their appearance on the show, that means that they will no longer receive paychecks from TLC. As a way to keep his family financially afloat, Derick Dillard has started a GoFundMe campaign to get his fans and friends to donate money to him. So far, he only has raised about $6,000 of his $10,000 goal.

Jill is also focused on her baby boys, Israel and Samuel, who are growing more and more every day. Because Samuel had some health issues after his birth, she has been paying particular attention to him. Now that he is more than six months old, it looks like he is no longer in a danger zone.

Sam getting a little grandpa time in! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:21pm PST

Joy-Anna Duggar, on the other hand, is nearing the due date for her first baby. On Amazon baby registry, she stated that the baby is expected to arrive on February 22, 2018, which means that she has just two weeks to go before she starts her life as a mother. Getting ready for the baby has loomed big for the new Duggar couple.

Joe and Kendra decided to forego on the family’s trip to Australia because of the pregnancy.