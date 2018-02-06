‘Young And The Restless’ Star Cait Fairbanks Talks Social Media Hate, Shares Mean ‘Teriah’ Hashtags

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) star Cait Fairbanks, the actress who plays Tessa Porter, became a victim of social media hate on Monday evening. It’s not uncommon for Y&R fans to express how much they dislike a character or storyline, but bashing the actress and attacking them on a personal level is not nice at all.

Fairbanks used her Twitter account to address some of the hateful comments she’s received. People have resorted to creating cruel hashtags to call for CBS to fire Cait. One tweet even targeted Fairbanks’ breast size.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, everyone has a different opinion on how Tessa and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) storyline should play out. However, there’s no need to suggest that the actress needs to lose her job or point out any physical flaws.

Cait handled the criticism with ease and even had some words of advice for one of her haters. One Twitter user told Fairbanks that she was a horrible actress, but instead of defending her acting skills or defending Tessa, she tried another approach.

Fairbanks wrote that she hopes that the person finds a positive place in life. And, she hopes no one has ever bullied this person before because it can be painful.

“I do hope that you are finding a positive place in life! It’s hard out there. I hope no one has bullied you in life or online cause it can be painful. I can take it, but no one else should have to! Godspeed,” Cait tweeted back to one of her haters.

While many have expressed their disgust with the storyline that seems to be putting Tessa and Mariah as a same-sex couple, Fairbanks chooses not to let the social media hate get her down.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah opened her heart to accept Tessa as a friend in recent episodes. It probably won’t be long until she is open to a romantic relationship with her.

Cait received many kudos on Twitter for how she handled the hate toward Tessa. It’s clear that she realizes that the people who attack her are unhappy people in general.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.