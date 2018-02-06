‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Blood Will Tell, Anna May Be Forced To Kill Her Own Son

General Hospital spoilers tease there will be more exciting scenes ahead as Anna tries to figure out who Faison’s child is.

The villain may be dead for now, but there is still a loose end. Faison left a son by the name of Henrik, and Anna can’t help but feel curious about what happened to the child. As revealed in prior General Hospital spoilers, Anna and Faison had a child. She may have tried to forget about the child she had with Faison, but it seems like there’s no escaping it now. However, it seems like Anna wants to keep this matter highly confidential. She doesn’t want anyone else to know about what happened in the past, and she will act on her own.

General Hospital spoilers tease Anna will have to act fast if she doesn’t want Jason (Steve Burton) or Sonny (Maurice Benard) to beat her in locating Henrik. It seems like Anna wants to find out if that child is hers and as speculated in Celeb Dirty Laundry, she wants him to live a better life. While Anna’s intentions are noble, it seems like the child in question will continue to follow Faison’s orders.

The key to the memory mapping study remains, and there will be more revelations involving this mystery soon.

General Hospital spoilers tease Peter’s role in the bigger scheme of things will come to light in the upcoming weeks. He might feel the need to please Faison in the afterlife or his main goal may be to surpass what his father accomplished.

Either way, he seems to be a go-getter who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. The reason why Anna had to abandon her child with Faison is still a secret, and this may be an interesting storyline in the weeks to come. She may find herself in a difficult situation where she needs to save someone she loves, and she needs to put a bullet through Peter for everyone’s safety.

The story behind Faison’s plan is slowly unraveling, but the missing pieces will soon make sense. General Hospital spoilers tease thrilling scenes ahead as Anna tries to find Faison’s son who might also be her child.